Fleenor hits 1,000-point mark as Pulaski County girls top Patrick Henry by 23

DUBLIN – On a night where she reached the 1,000-point scoring mark in her high school career, Pulaski County’s Ally Fleenor led the way with a game-high 19 points as the Cougars breezed by a short-handed Patrick Henry team 60-37 in an early season River Ridge District matchup Tuesday night.

Fleenor, a senior center, reached the scoring milestone with a layup at the 5:51 mark of the second quarter. The game was stopped momentarily as Fleenor was given a ball to recognize the accomplishment.

“I knew about the mark before the game, but I’m just beyond blessed to achieve that at all," Fleenor said. "I know it’s really rare."

Pulaski County head coach Scott Ratcliff said he believed Fleenor was only the second or third Pulaski County player to reach 1,000 points in the program’s history.

“It’s a huge achievement,” Ratcliff said. “She’s an all-around good kid who has a great future ahead of her.”

By the time Fleenor reached the milestone, the game with the Patriots was already well in hand. Patrick Henry (6-1, 2-1) opened on a 6-2 run, but the Cougars answered by closing the first quarter with a 13-3 run of their own to build a lead they would not lose.

PH ‘s efforts were hampered by being down two starters.

Guard Shelby Fiddler, a Division I signee with Niagara, is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL, and point guard Jada Cook missed the game with the flu.

“We had to put people at the point guard who weren’t as comfortable handling the ball, but we knew we had to rebound and have an inside presence which was non-existent,” Patrick Henry coach Blue Cook said.

The Cougars remained dominant throughout the first half building a 32-18 lead at halftime.

“I knew that they had two players out that I really respect that weren’t able to play, but we came out ready to play and that’s what set us apart," Fleenor said. "We knew what we had to do."

PH was able to stay within shouting distance through the first three quarters with 3-pointers as the Patriots drained eight behind the arc. Three consecutive treys by Patrick Henry cut the deficit to 40-28 midway through the third quarter, but Pulaski County (4-1, 2-0) rallied ending the period with nine unanswered points to put the game away.

Keslyn Secrist with 15 points for Pulaski and Jaden Lawson who finished with 10 points.

“They were down two ball players and that helped us with moving our feet on defense,” Ratcliff said. “They are a good team and they’ll be back, but we’re a good team also.”

PH was led by Nevia Childress, who had four three-pointers and a team-high 14 points.

The two teams will meet again Jan. 25 at Patrick Henry.

“We’ll put this one away and get ready for them again,” Cook said.