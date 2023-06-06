RINER — Kirsten Fleet the hitter actually outshined Kirsten Fleet the pitcher on Tuesday.

Fleet belted two solo homers to help the Auburn High School softball team beat Eastside 4-1 in a Class 1 state quarterfinal.

They were her 10th and 11th home runs of the year.

Fleet wasn't too shabby in the circle, either. The James Madison signee pitched a four-hitter, striking out 13 batters and walking two.

Fleet (24-1) broke the Auburn career strikeouts record Tuesday. She has now struck out 829 batters, eclipsing the mark of 826 that was set by 2009 Auburn graduate Heather Dindinger during a four-year varsity career. Fleet, who did not have a freshman season because of the coronavirus pandemic, achieved the record in just three seasons.

So what is Fleet's favorite thing to do in a game — smacking a homer or striking out a batter?

"Probably the home runs," Fleet said. "Obviously I like getting strikeouts; I like to try to get as many as I can [in] a game. But a home run normally feels good just because I feel like I'm helping the team from a different perspective."

Fellow senior Kendra Scaggs also hit a solo homer for the Eagles (24-1), who won their 23rd straight game.

The Eagles are two wins away from their fourth straight state title.

They won their first state crown in 2019; that team featured Abby Wilson, Skyler DeHart and Scaggs' sister Emily, among others. There was no softball season in 2020 because of the pandemic, but Fleet and company won two more state titles in 2021 and 2022.

Will the Eagles win another one this week?

"It's going to be tough, but I think we've got it," Scaggs said. "We want it really bad."

"We have a lot of seniors this year, … so a lot of us are just trying to take in this last week and enjoy it and just try to keep getting some wins to keep moving on," said Fleet, one of seven senior starters on the team. "It would be good to end our careers on a win."

Do the Eagles feel any pressure as the three-time defending champs?

"We just kind of see it as motivation," Fleet said. "We know that the other team really wants to beat us, so we know we have to come out wanting to beat them even more."

"A lot of people are sort of out to dethrone us," Scaggs said. "Teams earlier in the season were definitely coming for our throats."

Auburn will face Rappahannock or Buffalo Gap in a Class 1 semifinal at 1 p.m. Friday at the Botetourt Sports Complex.

Fleet led off the bottom of the first inning with a homer off Eastside sophomore Braelyn Hall.

Did Fleet know it was a homer when she hit it?

"I did. I knew it off the bat," Fleet said. "She kind of missed her spot there and I just saw it and put a good swing on it."

Scaggs hit her third homer of the year in the third inning to extend the Auburn lead to 2-0.

Fleet homered off Hall again in the fifth inning to extend the lead to 3-0.

"She's a fantastic hitter," Eastside coach Suzi Atwood said. "We were trying to sort of pitch around her, but it didn't work."

Eastside (14-12) changed pitchers after the fifth, with freshman reliever Emma Sartin taking over for Hall.

The Eagles added a run off Sartin in the sixth. After Sartin walked three batters to load the bases, she hit pinch hitter Harley Hurd with a pitch.

Eastside scored in the seventh. Reagan McCoy doubled, advanced on a grounder and scored on Hall's RBI double. Fleet then retired Taylor Clay on a grounder to end the game.

Fleet pitched out of several jams.

Eastside had a runner on second in the first inning, but Fleet struck out the next three batters to get out of the jam.

The visitors had runners on first and third in the third inning, but Fleet retired Sartin on a popup to end the top half of that inning.

Eastside had runners on first and second in the fourth, but Fleet struck out McCoy to escape that jam.