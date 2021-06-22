Fleet strikes out 16 in Auburn softball win

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Auburn High School softball team only plays in Class 1.

But its ace is going D-I. And that’s a big plus for the Eagles.

Auburn beat Eastside moved one step away from a state title by beating Eastside 4-1 in a Class 1 semifinal Tuesday at Christiansburg High School.

The Eagles (15-2) mobbed sophomore ace Kirsten Fleet at game’s end.

“We’re excited,” Fleet said. “We all knew what we wanted this year and so we were all focused on that state championship.”

Fleet (15-2), who verbally committed to the University of Georgia when she was in the seventh grade, pitched a two-hitter. She struck out 16 batters and walked one.

“My riseball was on, and my other pitches looked pretty good,” Fleet said.

Eastside coach Suzi Atwood said Fleet was the best pitcher the Spartans (14-3) have faced all year.

“She’s got a lot of speed and a lot of movement,” Atwood said. “She’s tough. She’s good. You don’t go to the University of Georgia for throwing T-ball practice.”