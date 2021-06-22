Fleet strikes out 16 in Auburn softball win

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Auburn High School softball team only plays in Class 1.
But its ace is going D-I. And that’s a big plus for the Eagles.
Auburn beat Eastside moved one step away from a state title by beating Eastside 4-1 in a Class 1 semifinal Tuesday at Christiansburg High School.
The Eagles (15-2) mobbed sophomore ace Kirsten Fleet at game’s end.
“We’re excited,” Fleet said. “We all knew what we wanted this year and so we were all focused on that state championship.”
Fleet (15-2), who verbally committed to the University of Georgia when she was in the seventh grade, pitched a two-hitter. She struck out 16 batters and walked one.
“My riseball was on, and my other pitches looked pretty good,” Fleet said.
Eastside coach Suzi Atwood said Fleet was the best pitcher the Spartans (14-3) have faced all year.
“She’s got a lot of speed and a lot of movement,” Atwood said. “She’s tough. She’s good. You don’t go to the University of Georgia for throwing T-ball practice.”
Auburn advanced to the state title game for the third straight time. The Eagles lost to Rappahannock in the Class 1 final in 2018 and won their first state crown by beating Rappahannock County in the Class 1 final in 2019.
But this Auburn team has a completely different starting lineup from the 2019 squad.
“It is a statement to the continuity of our program, but let’s be real. We have a Division I pitcher,” Auburn coach David Hurd said.
That 2019 team included seven future college players, including current Radford players Abby Wilson and Tori Boyd, current Radford pitcher Skyler DeHart and current Gardner-Webb player McKenzie Lawrence.
This year’s starting lineup includes one senior, one junior, seven sophomores and one freshman. Two of them were on the 2019 team, but as backups.
“We have a lot of good softball players. We have a lot of kids who’ve been waiting their turn,” Hurd said. “We lost a stacked cast of characters for sure, but we’ve got a bunch more.”
Auburn will visit the winner of Wednesday’s Rappahannock County-Rappahannock semifinal in Saturday’s title game.
The Eagles banged out nine hits off Emory & Henry recruit Tinley Hamilton (10-2) on Tuesday.
Auburn grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning.
Grace Wilson hit a bloop single to right field, advanced to second on a grounder and moved to third on a wild pitch. After Rachel Brotherton walked and stole second, Kylie Smith hit a fly ball to shallow right field. First baseman Liz Brace’s fielding error enabled both runners to score.
The Eagles scored two more runs in the fifth.
After Fleet singled and Emma Greenhalgh had a bunt hit, Hannah Shepherd hit an RBI single. Wilson reached base on an error, but her grounder hit Greenhalgh as Greenhalgh was going from second to third, so Greenhalgh was ruled out. Avery Zuckerwar then hit an RBI double.
The Spartans scored once in the sixth. Taylor Clay doubled and advanced on a passed ball. First baseman Shepherd made an error on Taylor Perry’s bunt, enabling Clay to score.
Perry reached third base later in the inning, but Fleet struck out Brace (a Roanoke College recruit) and Hamilton to escape further damage.
Fleet pitched out of several other jams.
The Spartans had a runner on second in the fourth, but Fleet struck out Hamilton to end the threat.
Eastside had a runner on third in the fifth, but Fleet struck out Leci Sensabaugh to end that threat.
Eastside had a runner on second in the seventh, but Fleet struck out Clay to end the game.
Eastside 000 001 0 — 1 2 2
Auburn 020 020 x — 4 9 1
Hamilton and Sensabaugh, Fleet and Coe. W— Fleet (15-2). L—Hamilton (10-3).