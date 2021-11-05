Fleming ends tough season in style, with 35-7 romp over Byrd

William Fleming came into Friday’s football game knowing that the season would be over once the final gun went off.

The Colonels wrapped things up in style, downing visiting William Byrd 35-7, on an emotional night that began with their 15 seniors being honored, and then most of them playing big roles in making sure their hard-luck team would finish the year on a two-game winning streak.

“The season didn’t go the way we had planned,” said Fleming quarterback Dashawn Lewis. “We wanted to go by winning these last two games.”

Lewis made sure there were plenty of good memories to go around, as he completed 21 of 26 passes for 270 yards and four TDs. Six different Colonels caught at least two passes, including his partner in the backfield, tailback Nahshon Bonds, who finished with 93 rushing yards and 39 receiving.

Fleming (3-7, 2-3) scored on three of its four offensive possessions in the first half and never trailed. Friday's win came a week after the Colonels blanked Staunton River 42-0. In the first eight weeks of the season, Fleming had gone 1-7, losing four of those games by a touchdown or less.

William Byrd (0-9, 0-5), meanwhile, had its moments on both sides of the football, but penalties and untimely execution errors hurt the Terriers last hope of avoiding a winless season.

