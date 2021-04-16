Fleming football wins Region 5D championship, heads to state semifinal

William Fleming’s football team has climbed the mountain.

And the view looks mighty good from the top.

Fleming completed a stunning turnaround from a winless season in 2017 with a 21-19 victory Friday night over Mountain View that gave the Colonels their first region championship since 2003.

Not only did Fleming (6-2) carry off the Region 5D trophy, the Colonels will play at home next week in a Class 5 state semifinal against Stone Bridge.

“I remember not winning a game the year before I got here and winning one game my first year here,” Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace said. “We had a lot of ups and downs.

“Just very proud of where we are right now. Regional champs sounds good, and we don’t plan on being done yet.”

The landmark victory was not secured until Fleming sophomore defensive back Louis English batted away a two-point conversion pass with 28.7 seconds to play and Nashon Bonds secured the ensuing onside kick for the Colonels.

Moments after the clock hit zeroes, jubilant Fleming players and coaches mobbed each other in a scene right out of Wrestlemania.

A long time coming?

You bet.