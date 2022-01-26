Fleming holds on for 45-44 win over Patrick Henry for sweep of season series

Outside the Patrick Henry High gymnasium, the sign on the door announced “Sold Out.”

Inside, the Patriots and archrival William Fleming played the kind of boys basketball game that justified the tough ticket.

Back and forth it went, but inn the end William Fleming made six of its last eight free throws and four in a row in the last 28.9 seconds to take a 45-44 victory for a sweep of the two-game city series.

Fleming (13-2) still had to sweat out a last-second shot for its 10th consecutive victory.

Trailing by a point, PH ran an inbounds play for sharpshooter Jack Faulkner, who had 4.8 seconds to elude the Colonels' defense.

Faulkner's shot missed and Fleming players celebrated on the same court where they narrowly ended their 2020-21 season with a postseason loss to PH.

“Nobody else do I want taking that shot,” PH coach Jack Esworthy said.

Fleming coach Mickey Hardy was able to breathe a sigh of relief.

“A barnburner,” Hardy said.

“Typical Fleming-PH,” Esworthy said. “Right down to the wire.”

Faulkner was in a difficult position to attempt a possible game-winner.

“It was a desperation shot,” said Faulkner, who finished with 10 points. “We were trying to get something going down the court as quick as possible.”

t was the second time Fleming (13-2) has beaten the Patriots this year following a 56-44 homecourt win in December.

“Ten in a row now, too,” Hardy said of his team’s winning streak. “Thank God for these players.”

No player deserved to be celebrated any more than Elijah Mitchell, who scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half.

Mitchell scored seven points in the fourth quarter, five at the free throw line where he made the front end of all three of his one-and-one opportunities during the decisive period.

“Recently I’ve been missing a lot of free throws,” he said. “At practice we’ve been shooting a lot of them. I had to lock in, shut the crowd out, shut everybody out, and just make them.”

Fleming made 16 of 24 foul shots for the game, outscoring the Patriots by eight at the stripe. Jaron Walker made seven of of nine foul shots on the way to 11 points and Louis English sank three of four.

Patrick Henry struggled with foul trouble all evening.

Esworthy was assessed a technical foul just before halftime, leading to a pair of free throws by Jaron Walker.

Brooks Derey, another of PH's top outside snipers, had his third foul before the end of the first quarter and sat out most of the rest of the half. Abu Yarmah was saddled with the difficult defensive assignment on Mitchell and eventually fouled out with nine points.

Derey, whose 3-pointer gave the Patriots a 42-41 lead with 1:16 left, fouled out late with three of his team’s six triples and 12 points.

“He’s our glue guy and we were without him most of the first quarter and all of the second,” Esworthy said. “We faced a lot of adversity tonight and I’m proud of our guys by the way they handled it.”

The guy dealing with adversity for Fleming was Mitchell, who had to cope with the determined defense from the long and athletic Yarmah.

“Really it was a struggle, but most teams put their best defender on me,” Mitchell said. “I was missing shots but I knew we were going to have to lock in and I was going to have to take over in the second half.”