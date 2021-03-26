Fleming keeps it running with 42-0 home win over Staunton River

Freshman Tequan Martin capped it off by returning an interception 70 yards in the final minute.

“I liked how physical we were,” Lovelace said. “I thought we were the more physical team.”

Much of Staunton River’s muscle was in street clothes in the wake of last week’s loss to Lord Botetourt

Three starters — left tackle Ashton Hancock, left guard Jonah Tuck, right guard Dylan Miller — did not dress along with lineman Owen Wiseman, who has been out all season.

It got worse for the Golden Eagles as fullback Jacob Kirtley left with an ankle injury after picking up 3 yards on the first play of the game. Running back Jayson Eanes was hurt later in the first half and did not return.

“We came in banged up and that’s no excuse,” Staunton River coach Shaun Leonard said. “It’s ‘next man up,’ and unfortunately it wasn’t good enough tonight.

“Coach Lovelace has done a good job getting these guys to buy into his system. They’re really starting to make strides.”

Fleming took a 21-0 halftime lead on Anderson’s 1-yard run, and TDs of 8 and 5 yards by Lewis.