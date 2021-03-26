Fleming keeps it running with 42-0 home win over Staunton River

Jamar Lovelace’s first career victory as a head coach came late in the 2018 season when William Fleming defeated Staunton River in a battle between two winless teams.
How far has Fleming come since then?
Lovelace made the Colonels run postgame punishment sprints Friday night … after a big victory.
Fleming was never threatened in a 42-0 romp over the Golden Eagles, but Lovelace was not quite satisfied with a likely trip in two weeks to the Region 5D playoffs looming on the horizon.
Fleming (3-2) was flagged for 14 penalties for 140 yards, including an unheard of 80 yards in penalties on one second-half drive alone, giving Lovelace and his assistant coaches plenty to discuss with the Colonels after the game.
“We’ve got to clean up on the discipline,” Lovelace said. “I like how hard we’re playing, but we’ve just got to be a little more disciplined while playing hard.”
There was plenty to like.
Fleming outgained the visitors 425-142 in posting its second shutout in two weeks.
Quarterback Dashawn Lewis passed for 191 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran for two more TDs.
Senior running back Deuce Anderson ran for 100 yards and a TD on 13 bruising carries.
Freshman Tequan Martin capped it off by returning an interception 70 yards in the final minute.
“I liked how physical we were,” Lovelace said. “I thought we were the more physical team.”
Much of Staunton River’s muscle was in street clothes in the wake of last week’s loss to Lord Botetourt
Three starters — left tackle Ashton Hancock, left guard Jonah Tuck, right guard Dylan Miller — did not dress along with lineman Owen Wiseman, who has been out all season.
It got worse for the Golden Eagles as fullback Jacob Kirtley left with an ankle injury after picking up 3 yards on the first play of the game. Running back Jayson Eanes was hurt later in the first half and did not return.
“We came in banged up and that’s no excuse,” Staunton River coach Shaun Leonard said. “It’s ‘next man up,’ and unfortunately it wasn’t good enough tonight.
“Coach Lovelace has done a good job getting these guys to buy into his system. They’re really starting to make strides.”
Fleming took a 21-0 halftime lead on Anderson’s 1-yard run, and TDs of 8 and 5 yards by Lewis.
The Fleming quarterback hit junior Jacob Henderson for a 14-yard TD and sophomore Louis English for an 8-yard score for a 35-0 lead in the fourth quarter.
The two Colonels receivers combined for 11 catches and 178 yards with Henderson grabbing seven for 121 yards.
“I’ve known [Lewis] since I was 5, so we’ve just got a good connection,” Henderson said. “If he throws me the ball, I’m going to make sure I get it.”
Lewis can buy time with his legs so his receivers can get open.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who can catch the ball,” Lovelace said. “A lot of those guys have the same strengths so we can spread that thing around.
“We’ve got a very fun bunch. What I do like is they take responsibility for their actions. They knew why we were running. They knew to expect to run after the game.”
Staunton River;0;0;0;0;—;0
William Fleming;7;14;0;21;—;42
First quarter
WF — Anderson 1 run (Lian kick)
Second quarter
WF — Lewis 8 run (Lian kick)
WF — Lewis 5 run (Lian kick)
Fourth quarter
WF — Henderson 14 pass from Lewis (Lian kick)
WF — English 8 pass from Lewis (Lian kick)
WF — Martin 70 interception return (Lian kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;;SR;;WF
First downs;;6;;19
Rushes-yards;;23-97;;36-234
Passing yards;;45;;191
Comp-Att-Int;;6-18-2;;12-22-0
Fumbles-lost;;0-0;;4-0
Penalties;;8-74;;14-140
Punts;;5-37.0;;2-29.0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Staunton River, Brown 10-54, Powell 3-14, Miller 4-14, Overstreet 3-8, Eanes 2-4, Kirtley 1-3. William Fleming, Anderson 13-100, Bonds 12-59, Lewis 10-58, Henderson 1-17.
PASSING — Staunton River, Brown 6-17-2–45, Team 0-1-0–0. William Fleming, Lewis 12-22-0–191.
RECEIVING — Staunton River, Overstreet 2-28, Charlton 2-7, Gregory 1-12, Eanes 1-(minus 2). William Fleming, Henderson 7-121, English 4-57, Nelson 1-13.
