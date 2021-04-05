Fleming, PH have home playoff games in same year for first time

The football programs at William Fleming and Patrick Henry have accomplished a pair of firsts in the delayed 2020 high school football season.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two Roanoke city rivals did not play a regular-season game against each other for the first time since PH opened in 1962.

But wait, the Colonels and Patriots could still collide.

Fleming and PH need victories Friday night in the first round of the VHSL playoffs, which officially were released Monday.

That would set up the Region 5D final next week at top-seeded Patrick Henry.

Not only have Fleming and PH never met in the playoffs, this is the first time that both programs have a postseason game at home in the same year.

Second-seeded Fleming is host to No. 3 Harrisonburg at 7 p.m. Friday, while PH faces dangerous No. 4 seed Mountain View at 6 p.m.

Fleming (4-2) is playing Harrisonburg (3-2) in the first round for the second straight season.

The Colonels defeated the Blue Streaks 52-10 in the 2019 season opener and won 20-17 in Harrisonburg in the playoff game before losing 35-0 at Mountain View in the region semifinal.