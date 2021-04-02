Fleming puts up 535 yards total offense in 41-27 victory over Franklin County

“That was for my mama too. She’s just the lady who gave me lots of knowledge and I love her.”

Philpott’s TD put a big grin on Lovelace’s face.

“That freshman lineman, before the Lord Botetourt game, we pulled him off the JV bus,” the Fleming coach said. “He’s been starting ever since so he’s had to grow up real fast. I’m proud he was able to have that moment.”

Lewis owned the rest of the game.

The junior rushed for 107 yards on 22 carries and completed 20 of 28 passes for another 287 yards as the Colonels rolled up 535 yards in total offense.

Lewis scored on a 20-yard run in the second quarter and tossed a 6-yard pass to Louis English for a 34-14 lead early in the third period as Fleming was never seriously threatened.

“He’s a real smart kid,” Lovelane said of his junior QB. “He’s a 4.0-GPA guy. We trust him a whole lot. We knew going into the season that he would take care of the offense.

“He’s a very calm guy. He never gets too high. He never gets too low.”

English, a sure-handed sophomore, had eight receptions for 129 yards. Jacob Henderson added eight catches for 114 yards as Lewis picked his targets.