Fleming rides two early TDs to 32-22 victory over Glenvar in first-ever meeting

There likely will not be a second football game between William Fleming and Glenvar any time soon.
However, the first-ever meeting between the two Roanoke Valley schools made a case for a rematch.
An unusual night on the calendar for high school football produced an entertaining spectacle as visiting Fleming posted a 32-22 nondistrict victory over the Highlanders that was not secured until Deuce Anderson scored on a 2-yard run with 42.4 seconds to play.
Coming on the heels of Friday’s 49-6 loss to Lord Botetourt, it was the second game in four nights for the Colonels (1-1), who must load up and play at Liberty Christian on Saturday in another game recently added to the workload.
“A lot going on with the schedules, a fluid situation,” Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace said. “I know we’re not the only team affected by it. We’re very thankful that [Glenvar] was able to work this out for us on such short notice.”
Glenvar (0-2) proved to be a gracious host in the opening minutes.
The Highlanders tried an onside kick to begin the game, but the ball did not travel the required 10 yards and Fleming took possession on the Highlanders’ 47.
Seven plays later, Dashawn Lewis hit Jailen Robinson on an 11-yard slant for a 7-0 lead.
The ensuing kickoff produced another big play for Fleming.
Nahshon Bonds swiped the ball from Glenvar return man Colvin Delano, putting the Colonels in business at the opposing 16.
Anderson scored on a 4-yard run and Fleming had a 14-0 lead before the Highlanders had even run an offensive play.
“Obviously that was huge,” Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford said. “From the kickoff to the fumbled kickoff return. You can’t turn the ball over twice and expect to win football games.”
However, Glenvar rebounded in style.
While the Highlanders never took the lead, they were in contention until the final minute.
Delano sprinted 49 yards with a pass from Aiden Wolk to cut Fleming’s lead to 14-6, then Wolk and sophomore Jackson Swanson connected for a 60-yard TD on the first play of the second half to bring Glenvar within 17-14.
Fleming had all the answers with Lewis at the controls.
The junior whose 2019 season ended with a midseason injury, completed 17 of 31 passes for 210 yards and ran for 65, including a 10-yard TD run that put Fleming up 23-14 in the third quarter.
Glenvar cut the lead to 23-22 on a 3-yard run by Kyle Hanks on the final play of the third quarter, but Fleming put the game away, recording a safety on a bad snap and adding a 13-play, 48-yard drive for Anderson’s clinching TD.
Special teams paid dividends for Fleming. TeiTu Lian kicked a 21-yard field goal, and the 5-foot-7, 150-pounder made a tackle on the final kickoff late in the game.
“It was a good game plan by Coach Lovelace and we just executed it,” Lewis said. “It didn’t work out all the time, but we did what we had to do to get the win.”
Louis English caught six passes for 73 yards and had a critical second-half interception on defense, while Jacob Henderson had five receptions for 50 yards and Robinson snagged three balls for 62.
Several Fleming receivers made catches in heavy traffic.
“I have a lot of confidence in them,” Lewis said. “I feel like if I throw it up, they’re going to go get it.”
After the game, Lovelace put on a yellow jersey No. 58, in honor of injured senior lineman Steven Hickman, who suffered a season-ending injury prior to the Lord Botetourt game.
“He’s having surgery [Wednesday] morning, and he couldn’t be with us tonight because he’s quaranting. We told him we were going to bring his jersey and represent.”
William Fleming;14;3;6;9;—;32
Glenvar;6;0;16;0;—;22
First quarter
WF — Robinson 11 pass from Lewis (Lian kick)
WF — Anderson 4 run (Lian kick)
Glen — Delano 49 pass from Wolk (kick failed)
Second quarter
WF — FG Lian 21
Third quarter
Glen — Swanson 60 pass from Wolk (Secrist pass from Wolk)
WF — Lewis 10 run (run failed)
Glen — Hanks 3 run (Williams pass from Wolk)
Fourth quarter
WF — Safety, ball snapped out of end zone
WF — Anderson 2 run (Lian kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;;WF;;Glen
First downs;;18;;10
Rushes-yards;;45-134;;19-19
Passing yards;;210;;218
Comp-Att-Int;;17-30-1;;12-26-1
Fumbles-lost;;0-0;;3-2
Penalties;;9-77;;4-39
Punts;;3-30.6;;2-30.5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — William Fleming, Anderson 23-81, Lewis 19-65, Bonds 3-(minus 5), Henderson 1-(minus 7). Glenvar, Hanks 11-50, Swanson 1-(minus 1), Wolk 5-(minus 10), Team 2-(minus 20.)
PASSING — William Fleming, Lewis 17-30-1-210. Glenvar, Wolk 12-26-1-218.
RECEIVING — William Fleming, English 6-73, 2. Henderson 5-50, Robinson 3-62, Bonds 2-17, Webb 1-8. Glenvar, Delano 6-88, Swanson 3-69, Secrist 1-40, Williams 1-12, Ford 1-9.
