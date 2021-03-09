Fleming rides two early TDs to 32-22 victory over Glenvar in first-ever meeting

There likely will not be a second football game between William Fleming and Glenvar any time soon.

However, the first-ever meeting between the two Roanoke Valley schools made a case for a rematch.

An unusual night on the calendar for high school football produced an entertaining spectacle as visiting Fleming posted a 32-22 nondistrict victory over the Highlanders that was not secured until Deuce Anderson scored on a 2-yard run with 42.4 seconds to play.

Coming on the heels of Friday’s 49-6 loss to Lord Botetourt, it was the second game in four nights for the Colonels (1-1), who must load up and play at Liberty Christian on Saturday in another game recently added to the workload.

“A lot going on with the schedules, a fluid situation,” Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace said. “I know we’re not the only team affected by it. We’re very thankful that [Glenvar] was able to work this out for us on such short notice.”

Glenvar (0-2) proved to be a gracious host in the opening minutes.

The Highlanders tried an onside kick to begin the game, but the ball did not travel the required 10 yards and Fleming took possession on the Highlanders’ 47.