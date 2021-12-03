Fleming shakes off the rust, and Harrisonburg, in home-opening win

The boys basketball meeting between guest Harrisonburg and William Fleming was something of a re-introduction session Friday evening.
In the case of both squads, players are still learning how to play with each other after only recently becoming acquainted. They’re also being reintroduced to organized basketball in general after a long COVID-19 break.
“Until this week, we hadn’t played in almost two years,” Blue Streaks coach Don Burgess said.
As for Fleming, only four of its players had ever participated in a varsity game prior to this season.
“Youngest team I ever had,” veteran Colonels coach Mickey Hardy said.
When the final whistle blew on Fleming’s 56-35 victory, both sides were looking forward to getting back in the gym to get to work and for new teammates to spend some more playing time together.
There was a lot to like about the Colonels’ triumph. They hustled, played relentless defense, and came up with just enough offense for a respectable final score.
“It was a sloppy win,” Fleming’s Jaron Walker said. “We’ll look at the film and get back to work on some things.”
Hardy was even more blunt.
“It was a sloppy win, but we’ll take it. I’d rather have an ugly win than a pretty loss any day.”
The Colonels (2-0) disrupted the Streaks attack with pressure man-to-man throughout the first half to build a comfortable margin on the scoreboard. Trailing by 17 points at the break, Harrisonburg had been harassed into 13 turnovers, seven attributed to steals by Colonels guard Miles Wilson, whose physical stature would not appear to be as large as his will to win.
How tall did you say you were, he was asked?
“Five-foot-five for the scouts,” he said.
Similarly, his scoring output (four points) was in no way equal to his impact on the game. In short, he was a high-pressure fright on defense.
“He was last year too, and we expect that from him now,” Hardy said. “He’s our defensive catalyst.”
The Streaks never looked comfortable.
“We knew they’d be very aggressive and athletic,” Burgess said. “They do a great job with their defense. It’s a great atmosphere here.”
The Colonels twice pushed their lead to 27 points in the fourth quarter. Harrisonburg went through some cold-shooting spells and continued having trouble extending possessions. That allowed Fleming to continue to build on its advantage.
The aggressive perimeter defense played by Wilson and associates often prevented the Streaks from running sound sets or getting many easy shots at the basket. Attacking the painted area was a troublesome issue that forced the visitors to run their offense inconveniently far from the basket.
One sign of the difficulty Harrisonburg was having attacking the rim was it only took six foul shots, making half of them.
Elijah Mitchell had two of the Colonels’ three 3-point baskets and finished with a game-high 14 points. Zaiquan Robertson added 10 points and Walker nine.