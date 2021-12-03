Fleming shakes off the rust, and Harrisonburg, in opening win

Hardy was even more blunt.

“It was a sloppy win but we’ll take it. I’d rather have an ugly win than a pretty loss any day.”

The Colonels (2-0) disrupted the Streaks attack with pressure man-to-man throughout the first half to build a comfortable margin on the scoreboard. Trailing by 17 points at the break, Harrisonburg had been harassed into 13 turnovers, seven attributed to steals by Colonels guard Miles Wilson, whose physical stature would not appear to be as large as his will to win.

How tall did you say you were, he was asked?

“Five-foot-five for the scouts,” he said.

Similarly, his scoring output (4 points) was in no way equal to his impact on the game. In short, he was a high-pressure fright on defense.

“He was last year too and we expect that from him now,” Hardy said. “He’s our defensive catalyst.”

The Streaks never looked comfortable.

“We knew they’d be very aggressive and athletic,” Burgess said. “They do a great job with their defense. It’s a great atmosphere here.”