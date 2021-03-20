Fleming survives no-show by officials to blank Spotswood 34-0

Better late than never for William Fleming's football team.

The Colonels survived a one-hour wait for a substitute, five-man officiating crew to arrive Friday night before posting a 34-0 home victory Friday night over Spotswood.

Fleming (2-2) wasted little time going to work as Nashon Bonds and Deuce Anderson scored rushing TDs in the first quarter to go with a 25-yard TD pass from Dashawn Lewis to Christopher Nelson.

Lewis hit Jacob Henderson for a 32-yard TD pass for a 27-0 halftime lead, then the Fleming quarterback ran 65 yards to the end zone on the first play of the third quarter.

Lewis finished with 162 rushing yards on 14 carries, and he completed 8 of 12 passes for 92 yards and two TDs. Bonds picked up 85 yards on eight carries.

Fleming's defense allowed just 132 yards as Cross Coles and Henderson had interceptions.

Spotswood;0;0;0;0;--;0

William Fleming;20;7;7;0;--;34

WF -- Bonds 46 run (kick failed)

WF -- Nelson 25 pass from Lewis (Lian kick)

WF -- Anderson 4 run (Lian kick)