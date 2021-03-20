Fleming survives no-show by officials to blank Spotswood 34-0

Better late than never for William Fleming's football team.
The Colonels survived a one-hour wait for a substitute, five-man officiating crew to arrive Friday night before posting a 34-0 home victory Friday night over Spotswood.
Fleming (2-2) wasted little time going to work as Nashon Bonds and Deuce Anderson scored rushing TDs in the first quarter to go with a 25-yard TD pass from Dashawn Lewis to Christopher Nelson.
Lewis hit Jacob Henderson for a 32-yard TD pass for a 27-0 halftime lead, then the Fleming quarterback ran 65 yards to the end zone on the first play of the third quarter.
Lewis finished with 162 rushing yards on 14 carries, and he completed 8 of 12 passes for 92 yards and two TDs. Bonds picked up 85 yards on eight carries.
Fleming's defense allowed just 132 yards as Cross Coles and Henderson had interceptions.
Spotswood;0;0;0;0;--;0
William Fleming;20;7;7;0;--;34
WF -- Bonds 46 run (kick failed)
WF -- Nelson 25 pass from Lewis (Lian kick)
WF -- Anderson 4 run (Lian kick)
WF -- Henderson 32 pass from Lewis (Lian kick)
WF -- Lewis 65 run (Lian kick)
Lord Botetourt 49, Staunton River 6
MONETA -- Sammy Peery threw three TD passes and Kyle Arnholt caught three balls for TDs as the Cavaliers stayed unbeaten with a Blue Ridge District win.
Peery hit Arnholt for two scores and threw a TD pass to Zach Horton. Arnholt also caught a TD pass from KJ Bratton.
Hunter Rice ran for 160 yards and three TDs on 21 carries as Botetourt (4-0) rolled up 521 yards total offense.
Staunton River (0-3) scored in the second quarter on a 37-yard pass from Aidan Brown to Lucas Overstreet, who had three catches for 69 yards.
Lord Botetourt;14;14;21;0;--;49
Staunton River;0;6;0;0;--;6
LB -- Arnholt 17 pass from Peery (Rago kick)
LB -- Rice 7 run (Rago kick)
SR -- Overstreet 37 pass from Brown (kick failed)
LB -- Arnholt 29 pass from Peery (Rago kick)
LB -- Rice 5 run (Rago kick)
LB -- Arnholt 25 pass from Bratton (Rago kick)
LB -- Horton 13 pass from Peery (Rago kick)
LB -- Rice 7 run (Rago kick)
Hidden Valley 22, Blacksburg 0
BLACKSBURG -- Jadon LaTempa and D.J. Banks scored on 1-yard runs in the second half and the Titans scored eight points on special teams miscues by the Bruins to record a shutout.
Hidden Valley (1-3) had a 2-0 halftime lead after a punt snap by Blacksburg (0-5) rolled out of the end zone.
James Fitzgerald added the final TD when he recovered a fumble in the end zone.
LaTempa gained 92 yards rushing on 17 carries. Banks added 55 yards on 15 attempts. Quarterback Sam Dragovich completed 14 of 25 passes for 146 yards.
Hidden Valley;0;2;7;13;--;22
Blacksburg;0;0;0;0;--;0
HV -- Safety, punt snapped out of end zone
HV -- LaTempa 1 run (Layman kick)
HV -- Banks 1 run (Layman kick)
HV -- Fitzgerald fumble recovery in end zone (kick failed)
Galax 40, Carroll County 0
HILLSVILLE -- Cole Pickett passed for 164 yards and two TDs, and he ran for 91 yards on seven carries and two more scores as the Maroon Tide slammed the door on the previously unbeaten Cavaliers.
Pickett hit Kolby Barnes and Ian Ashworth with TD passes and scored on a pair of 34-yard runs.
Galax (4-0) held Carroll (4-1) to just 125 yards total offense, one week after limiting George Wythe to 121 yards in a 7-0 win.
Galax;6;21;7;6;--;40
Carroll County;0;0;0;0;--;0
Gal -- Sawyer 7 run (kick failed)
Gal -- Barnes 24 pass from Pickett (Gallardo kick)
Gal -- Pickett 34 run (Gallardo kick)
Gal -- Ashworth 33 pass from Pickett (Gallardo kick)
Gal -- Beeman 5 run (Gallardo kick)
Gal -- Pickett 34 run (kick failed)
Rockbridge County 28, Broadway 21
BROADWAY -- Bret McClung set up a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter with a 58-yard gain on the previous play as the Wildcats stayed unbeaten with a Valley District win.
McClung ran for 169 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. Miller Jay had a 10-yard TD run and a 20-yard TD pass to Luke Mayr, who caught three passes for 71 yards.
Landon Stuhlmiller threw two TD passes to Nathaniel Tinnell and added a rushing TD for Broadway (2-1).
Rockbridge County;7;0;14;7;--;28
Broadway;0;14;0;7;--;21
RC -- Mayr 20 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick)
B -- Stuhlmiller 1 run (Benavides kick)
B -- Tinnell 15 pass from Stuhlmiller (Benavides kick)
RC -- Jay 10 run (Cunningham kick)
RC -- McClung 2 run (Cunningham kick)
B -- Tinnell 59 pass from Stuhlmiller (Benavides kick)
RC -- McClung 1 run (Cunningham kick)
Fort Chiswell 27, Grayson County 6
FORT CHISWELL -- Dylan Bailey hit Johnson Poole with a pair of TD passes and Isaac Dunford ran for two scores as the Pioneers rallied after to defeat the Blue Devils.
Devin Poe gave Grayson County (2-2) an early lead with a 1-yard run in the first quarter before Bailey and Poole connected to give Fort Chiswell (3-1) a 7-6 halftime lead.
Dunford added a 7-yard TD, followed by the second of Bailey's TD throws to Poole. Dunford finished with a 30-yard TD in the fourth quarter.
Grayson County;6;0;0;0;--;6
Fort Chiswell;0;7;13;7;--;27
GC -- Poe 1 run (kick failed)
FC -- Poole 7 pass from Bailey (Kigor kick)
FC -- Dunford 7 run (kick failed)
FC -- Poole 19 pass from Bailey (Kigor kick)
FC -- Dunford 30 run (Kigor kick)
Rural Retreat 34, Northwood 7
SALTVILLE -- Wyatt Sage scored a pair of TDs as the Indians overcame an early 7-0 deficit for a Hogoheegee District road win.
Lucas Brewer, Gatlin Hight and Eli Fortuner added rushing TDs as Rural Retreat (3-1) picked up 247 yards on the ground.
Rural Retreat;0;14;7;13;--;34
Northwood;7;0;0;0;--;7
N – Burkett 16 run (Prater kick)
RR – Brewer 14 run (Brewer kick)
RR – Sage 6 run (Brewer kick)
RR – Hight 5 run (Brewer kick)
RR – Sage 1 run (kick failed)
RR – Fortuner 21 run (Brewer kick)
E.C. Glass 13, Liberty 6
BEDFORD -- Markevus Graves ran for TDs of 1 and 62 yards in the second half to give the Hilltoppers (1-1) a Seminole District win over the Minutemen.
Liberty (0-4) outgained Glass 241-137 on the ground as Garrett Whorley ran for 125 yards and a 71-yard TD on 15 carries. Cortarius Gilmore added 77 yards on 14 attempts for the Minutemen.
E.C. Glass;0;0;7;6;—;13
Liberty;0;0;0;6;—;6
ECG — Graves 1 run (Tyler Garrett kick)
LHS — Whorley 71 run (run failed)
ECG — Graves 62 run (kick failed)
Amherst County 27, Jefferson Forest 14
AMHERST -- C.J. Rose and Xzavier Ellis scored second-half TDs as the Lancers wiped out a 14-0 first-quarter deficit for a Seminole win.
Jacob VanRemortel and Justin Lambert had rushing TDs for JF (1-1).
Jefferson Forest;14;0;0;0;—;14
Amherst County;7;7;7;6;—;27
JF — VanRemortel 1 run (Hinton kick)
JF — Lambert 10 run (Hinton kick)