Fleming wins big over Franklin County in Blue Ridge District semifinal

The William Fleming Colonels picked a good time to play their worst game of the season. That critical assessment of the action comes from no less than Mickey Hardy, Fleming’s head coach.

“That was an ugly game, point blank,” Hardy said. “Sometimes you have that so I’m glad they picked this game, a home game, so we could recover.”

Seldom does such an indictment of a team’s quality of play belie an outcome that’s a 20-point win, but that was the case Monday evening as Fleming bested Franklin County 61-41 in the Blue Ridge District tournament semifinal.

The Colonels (19-3) now face Northside in the tournament championship game at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Fleming’s home court.

“At this point of the season it’s about moving on. We’ve got an opportunity to play for a championship on Wednesday,” Hardy said. “These young men have worked hard. We’ll take it.”

Both teams struggled offensively from the tip. The first score of the game came more than 3 minutes in when Zaiquan Roberts drive to the basket for a lay-up. The Colonel inside attack was the only thing working as Roberts made another bank shot under the hoop and Jaron Walker scored on a drive.

Franklin County’s first point came on a Haven Mulling free throw with 2:43 remaining in the first quarter. After the first quarter, the score was 12-4 in favor of the Colonels and the game seemed to be a rebounding contest.

The second quarter saw the Eagles (8-15) win that rebounding contest, score eight second chance points from five offensive rebounds, and pull to within one point when Mullins scored on a stickback.

Walker then scored on a baseline drive and followed on the next possession with a long offensive rebound that he converted for three points with a shot from 21 feet. Walker led the Colonels with 17 points, 13 in the first half. He also had four steals.

“I take pride in defense because I react quick and slide my feet. I’ve got a lot of steals like that,” Walker said.

Leading 29-21 at halftime, Hardy challenged his team.

“I asked them ‘Do you want to win? Either you do or you don’t. We can put you in a position that we think can help you win, but you’ve got to execute,’” Hardy said.

The second half had a better rebounding effort for the Colonels, even if the shooting didn’t pick up. What they lacked in shot accuracy they made up for in frequency. The Colonels shot 29.4% in the third quarter (5 of 17) but five offensive rebounds kept the ball away from the Eagles. Franklin County only took eight shots in the period, making three and committing six turnovers. Fleming pulled away to a 15 point lead.

The fourth quarter saw the benches cleared as every player got on the court. The free throw line became a busy place and Fleming increased its lead to as many as 24 when Roberts hit a pair of foul shots. He finished with 12 points. Isaac Higgs added 11.

The Eagles were led by a three players — Mullins, Eli Foutz and Randy Clark — with nine points each.

Franklin County ended its season but coach Tom Hering said the team had a learning experience this season and will be back, intact, next season, looking to improve.

“We’re a work in progress. We still go in spurts where we can’t put the ball in the bucket and that affects us on both ends of the court sometimes,” Hering said. “I love these kids. They’re hard workers. I’ve got all these kids back next year, so we’re going to keep working and continue to improve.”