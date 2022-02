Fleming's Henderson, PH's Robertson win Region 5D wrestling championships

FREDERICKSBURG -- William Fleming's Jacob Henderson and Patrick Henry's Traquan Robertson claimed individual championships Saturday in the Region 5D wrestling tournament at Riverbend High School.

Henderson extended his unbeaten season to 33-0 with a 7-1 decision over Riverbend's Lennon Soaper in the 170-pound final. Henderson recorded two pins and a technical fall to reach the final.

Robertson improved to 34-1 this year with a 7-2 decision over Brooke Point's Quintarius Floyd in the 220-pound championship match.

PH's Emmanuel Marin also qualified for the VHSL Class 5 state tournament by placing fourth at 106 pounds.

Patrick Henry placed 11th in the team standings as Brooke Point won the title. William Fleming finished 15th.