Fleming's Jones, PH's McGinnis star in Region 5D indoor meet

CHARLOTTESVILLE — William Fleming's Micah Jones won five events Wednesday to lift the Colonels to a second-place boys team finish in the Region 5D indoor track and field meet, held outdoors at Albemarle High School.

Jones took the 55 meters (6.59 seconds), 55 hurdles (8.06), long jump (21 feet, 11 1/2 inches), triple jump (41-1) and high jump (5-10).

Fleming, with just five boys on the roster, had 86½ team points to place behind Mountain View's 100. Patrick Henry (54) was sixth.

PH's Megan McGinnis swept the 300 (43.91) and 500 (1:19.03) as the Patriots placed third behind Albemarle and Mountain View in the girls team standings.

REGION 5D

At Albemarle H.S.

Boys team scores

1. Mountain View (MV) 100, 2. William Fleming (WF) 86 1/2, 3. Stafford (Staf) and North Stafford (NS) 72, 5. Brooke Point (BP) 64, 6. Patrick Henry (PH) 54, 7. Albemarle (Alb) 36.

Boys results