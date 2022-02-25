 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fleming's Jones places 2nd in Class 5 triple jump

Timesland (copy) (copy)

VIRGINIA BEACH — William Fleming senior Micah Jones placed second Friday in the boys triple jump in the VHSL Class 5 indoor track and field championships at Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Jones jumped 44 feet, trailing only the mark of 45-9 turned in by Nansemond River’s Deondre Hardy, who was seeded seventh in the event.

Jones will attempt to defend his 2021 state titles Saturday in the 55-meter dash and the 55 hurdles.

Fleming’s Ayeshia Watson placed seventh Friday in the girls triple jump at 33-9 1/2.

