Fleming's Mitchell named to second team in VHSL Class 5 boys basketball

William Fleming junior Elijah Mitchell has been selected to the second team on the VHSL Class 5 boys basketball squad by a panel of coaches.
Maury senior Brian Alexander was named player of the year, while Highland Springs' Reggie Tennyson was voted coach of the year.
Menchville swept the Class 5 girls honors: junior Amari Smith as player of the year and Adrian Webb as coach of the year.
VHSL Class 5
BOYS
First team
Brian Alexander, Maury, sr.; Dorian Davis, Highland Springs, soph.; Landon Russ, Bayside, sr.; Yuri Manns, L.C. Bird, jr.; Etienne Strothers, Menchville, jr.; Cameron Jones-Hood, Maury, sr.; Cam Koscinski, Riverside, sr.; Kelvin Choice, Glen Allen, sr.
Second team
Jamie Niiamoah, Riverside, sr.; Elijah Mitchell, William Fleming, jr.; Dallas Kendall, Menchville, sr.; C.J. Madison, Indian River, sr.; Carter Wesson, Albemarle, jr.; Dejuan Campbell, Kecoughtan, sr.; Elijah White, Kempsville, sr.; Gray Proffitt, Douglas Freeman, sr.
Player of the year
Brian Alexander, Maury.
Coach of the year
Reggie Tennyson, Highland Springs.
GIRLS
First team
Amari Smith, Menchville, jr.; Kiyah Fitchett, Kempsville, soph.; Ah'Kiya Pye, Highland Springs, soph.; Sadie Shores, Woodgrove, soph.; Diamond Wiggins, Norview, jr.; Cierra McGinlay, Glen Allen, jr.; Aailyah Woodson, Menchville, sr.; Jada Bryant, Norview, sr.
Second team
Tinasia Spencer, Princess Anne, soph.; Hope Drake, Briar Woods, soph.; Atiana Williams, Menchville, jr.; Zakiya, Stephenson, Princess Anne, jr.; Trinity Dale, L.C. Bird, soph.; Ashley Steadman, Woodgrove, sr.; Zakyah Lindsay, Kempsville, fr.; Morgan Boyd, Highland Springs, soph.
Player of the year
Amari Smith, Menchville.
Coach of the year
Adrian Webb, Menchville.
