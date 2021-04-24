Fleming's season ends with second half onslaught by Stone Bridge

The Colonels had possession at the Stone Bridge 30 on the next series when disaster struck.

Fleming quarterback Dashawn Lewis aimed down the left sideline for Louis English, but the ball slipped as Lewis threw and fluttered high in the air.

Thomas made the catch at the 20 and was immediately corralled. The Stone Bridge defender appeared ready to lateral the ball to a teammate but instead spun away from a defender, hit the sideline, cut across the field and raced 80 yards for a 20-13 lead.

“He wrapped me up so I thought the next best play was to try to get my guy a chance to score,” Thomas said. “He let go, so I started running.”

Most of the game was played in a steady rain. Lewis was not about to make excuses about throwing a wet football.

“I’ve just got to deal with it and learn from it,” said Lewis, who passed for 135 yards, including a 3-yard TD pass to English in the first quarter.

Stone Bridge, which got two first-half rushing TDs from Jeremiah Covington-Griggs, built a 27-13 lead on a 6-yard TD run by Eli Mason, who finished with 121 yards on 18 carries.