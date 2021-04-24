Fleming's season ends with second half onslaught by Stone Bridge

Mickey Thompson and his Stone Bridge football team posed Saturday with a banner proclaiming the 10,000th point scored in the 21-year history of the Loudoun County school’s program.
The 32 the Bulldogs put up in the second half are what ended William Fleming’s season.
Fleming tested the reigning VHSL Class 5 runner-up, leading early in the second quarter before Stone Bridge rolled to a 46-13 victory over the Colonels and booked a trip to Highland Springs for next Saturday’s state championship game.
Fleming (6-3) took solace in the fact the program finished 0-10 in 2017 before Jamar Lovelace was hired as the program’s head coach.
“I think we know what it takes when we get to this level,” Lovelace said. “Now we see the reality of where we can be. This [2021] fall season is right around the corner now. We’re excited to get back to work.”
Stone Bridge (8-0) came to Roanoke averaging a lofty 57 points per game, but it was the Bulldogs’ defense that did the damage.
Defensive back Jacob Thomas returned a pair of interceptions 80 and 54 yards for third-quarter touchdowns, and the visitors allowed Fleming just 140 total yards.
Nevertheless, Fleming trailed just 14-13 early in the third quarter after TeiTu Lian’s second field goal, a 32-yarder to go with one from 41 yards in the first half.
The Colonels had possession at the Stone Bridge 30 on the next series when disaster struck.
Fleming quarterback Dashawn Lewis aimed down the left sideline for Louis English, but the ball slipped as Lewis threw and fluttered high in the air.
Thomas made the catch at the 20 and was immediately corralled. The Stone Bridge defender appeared ready to lateral the ball to a teammate but instead spun away from a defender, hit the sideline, cut across the field and raced 80 yards for a 20-13 lead.
“He wrapped me up so I thought the next best play was to try to get my guy a chance to score,” Thomas said. “He let go, so I started running.”
Most of the game was played in a steady rain. Lewis was not about to make excuses about throwing a wet football.
“I’ve just got to deal with it and learn from it,” said Lewis, who passed for 135 yards, including a 3-yard TD pass to English in the first quarter.
Stone Bridge, which got two first-half rushing TDs from Jeremiah Covington-Griggs, built a 27-13 lead on a 6-yard TD run by Eli Mason, who finished with 121 yards on 18 carries.
Fleming tried to answer, but Lewis had an errant, fourth-down throw from midfield to the right sideline. Stone Bridge's Thomas grabbed the ball and again cut all the way across the field for a 54-yard TD return and a 33-13 lead on the final play of the third quarter.
“He’s got five pick sixes. He’s run back four or five punts. He’s a great player,” Thompson said of Thomas.
Nine seconds later, Stone Bridge struck again.
Christopher Nelson took the ensuing kickoff for Fleming, but as he was tackled the ball shot back into the end zone where the Bulldogs’ Preston Hinton fell on it for a 39-13 lead.
Stone Bridge tacked on a 30-yard TD pass from Billy Wiles to Marshall Mattison with 3:36 to play.
“We can’t make a lot of mistakes and beat these guys,” Lovelace said. “With that wet football, we didn’t do a good job handling that in the third quarter. That changed the game for us.
While the Bulldogs will look for the school’s second state title in 10 trips to the championship game, Fleming will continue to rebuild a program that last made a state final in 2003.
Fleming simply could not run the ball Saturday against Stone Bridge’s defense, netting just 5 yards on 31 carries. Two-way starting lineman Zion Grant-Felder left with an injury early in the second half and did return for the Colonels.
“I think this game was a great learning experience,” Lovelace said. “We’ve got a lot of guys going both ways. Our guys battled their tails off.