Flemng's Jones, PH's McGinnis star in Region 5D indoor meet

CHARLOTTESVILLE -- William Fleming's Micah Jones won five events Wednesday to lift the Colonels to a second-place boys team finish in the Region 5D indoor track and field meet, held outdoors at Albemarle High School.
Jones took the 55 meters (6.59 seconds), 55 hurdles (8.06), long jump (21 feet, 11 1/2 inches), triple jump (41-1) and high jump (5-10).
Fleming, with just five boys on the roster had 86 1/2 team points to place behind Mountain View's 100. Patrick Henry (54) was sixth.
PH's Megan McGinnis swept the 300 (43.91) and 500 (1:19.03) as the Patriots placed third behind Albemarle and Mountain View in the team standings.
REGION 5D
At Albemarle H.S.
Boys team scores
1. Mountain View (MV) 100, 2. William Fleming (WF) 86 1/2, 3. Stafford (Staf) and North Stafford (NS) 72, 5. Brooke Point (BP) 64, 6. Patrick Henry (PH) 54, 7. Albemarle (Alb) 36.
Boys results
55 meters -- 1. Jones (WF) 6.59, 2. Taylor (NS) 6.61, 3. Martinez (NS) 6.83, 4. Taylor (PH) 6.87; 300 -- 1. Taylor (PH) 37.07, 2. Gaymon (Staf) 38.26, 3. Nelson (WF) 38.65, 4. Richardson (MV) 38.68; 500 -- 1. Billings (MV) 1:10.23, 2. Sepulveda (Staf) 1:11.38, 3. Cahoon (MV) 1:11.79, 4. Gaymon (Staf) 1:12.31; 1,000 -- 1. Polcha (Staf) 2:59.05, 2. Yakulis (NS) 3:00.96, 3. Petska (MV) 3:01.09, 4. Wiley (PH) 3:03.53; 1,600 -- 1. Polcha (Staf) 4:46.52, 2. Swain (MV) 4:47.52, 3. Yakulis (NS) 4:47.76, 4. Williams (PH) 4:49.05; 3,200 -- 1. LeCain (NS) 10:11.41, 2. Webb (NS) 10:25.56, 3. Putka (Staf) 10:33.75, 4. Schilling (MV) 10:34.41; 55 hurdles -- 1. Jones (WF) 8.06, 2. Penn (PH) 8.57, 3. Mas (BP) 9.92, 4. Anderson (BP) 11.08; 800 relay -- 1. Patrick Henry 1:38.10, 2. Brooke Point 1:40.05, 3. North Stafford 1:41.03, 4. Albemarle 1:41.28; 1,600 relay -- 1. Mountain View 3:41.22, 2. Stafford 3:41.67, 3. William Fleming 3:41.67, 4. Brooke Point 4:01.90, 4; 3,200 relay -- 1. North Stafford 8:49.03, 2. Albemarle 8:54.33, 3. Mountain View 9:09.31, 4. Brooke Point 9:18.54; High jump -- 1. Jones (WF) 5-10, 2. Annor (MV) 5-8, 3. Andros (BP) 5-6; Long jump -- 1. Jones (WF) 21-11 1/2, 2. Nelson (WF) 19-3 3/4, 3. Richardson (MV) 18-8, 4. Riley (BP) 18-3 3/4; Triple jump -- 1. Jones (WF) 41-1, 2. Barham (Staf) 41-1, 3. Nelson (WF) 39-10, 4. Richardson (MV) 39-3 1/2; Shot put -- 1. Mensah (MV) 40-7, 2. Watson (MV) 40-2, 3. tie, Poindexter (WF) and Jaredic (Alb) 36-8.
Girls team scores
1. Albemarle 141, 2. Mountain View 115, 3. Patrick Henry 69, 4. William Fleming 46, 5. Stafford 35, 6. North Stafford 30, 7. Brooke Point 21.
Girls results
55 meters -- 1. Woods (NS) 7.56, 2. Hawkins (Alb) 7.71, 3. Watson (WF) 7.81, 4. Bayard (MV) 8.01; 300 -- 1. McGinnis (PH) 43.91, 2. Bayard (MV) 44.87, 3. Duffy (Staf) 44.89, 4. Peloquin (Alb) 45.23; 500 -- 1. McGinnis (PH) 1:19.03, 2. Duffy (Staf) 1:19.77, 3. Owens (MV) 1:19.84, 4. Anderson (MV) 1:25.40; 1,000 -- 1. Simmons (MV) 3:12.84, 2. Hughlett (Alb) 3:13.34, 3. Bonham (Alb) 3:14.08, 4. Peterson (MV) 3:16.29; 1,600 -- 1. Hughlett (Alb) 5:32.82, 2. St.Amand (Alb) 5:39.02, 3. Wunderly (MV) 5:46.03, 4. Kingston (MV) 5:47.89; 3,200 -- 1. DeBoer (Alb) 11:39.08, 2. Gypson (Alb) 12:14.15, 3. Craig (NS) 12:30.69, 4. Wunderly (MV) 12:37.16; 55 hurdles -- 1. Vinzant (Alb) 10.13, 2. Jones (WF) 10.50, 3. Smeltzer (PH) 11.06, 4. Cumins (PH) 11.32; 800 relay -- 1. Albemarle 1:51.20, 2. Brooke Point 1:55.66, 3. North Stafford 1:59.08, 4. Patrick Henry 2:00.97; 1,600 relay -- 1. Albemarle 4:20.46, 2. Patrick Henry 4:21.87, 3. Mountain View 4:25.44; 4. Stafford 4:32.91; 3,200 relay -- 1. Albemarle 10:11.12, 2. Patrick Henry 11:05.52, 3. Mountain View 11:38.24; High jump -- 1. Vinzant (Alb) 4-2, 2. Opoku-Mensah (MV) 4-2; Long jump -- 1. Snider (Alb) 15-7 3/4, 2. Watson (WF) 15-3 3/4, 3. Peloquin (Alb) 14-10, 4. Jones (WF) 13-8 3/4; Triple jump -- 1. Watson (WF) 32-1, 2. Opoku-Mensah (MV) 30-1 1/2, 3. Jones (WF) 29-2 1/4, 4. Amin (MV) 27-0; Shot put -- 1. Dunbar (MV) 30-1 1/2, 2. Grooms (Staf) 27-8, 3. Mensah (MV) 27-1, 4. Kahoun (PH) 21-8.
