Floyd County’s Kaiden Swortzel to play football at The Citadel

Floyd County senior Kaiden Swortzel is going to play football at The Citadel on a full scholarship.

The VHSL Class 2 all-state tight end announced his decision Thursday night on Twitter. He has been recruited by the coaches at the Southern Conference school for about two weeks.

“Their tight ends coach found me on Twitter and reached out,” Swortzel said Friday in a phone interview. “He said he’s the new tight ends coach and they loved my film. Next thing you know, they started calling me every night and they got me to go down there on my official visit [last] Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”

The FCS program named Maurice Drayton its new head football coach in December. The Citadel is coming off three straight losing seasons.

Swortzel said the staff made him feel wanted early in the process. The team sent offensive coordinator Patrick Covington to see him Tuesday after having tight ends coach Danny Lewis visit Floyd County High School last week.

“I picked The Citadel because they have a new staff coming in and I really clicked with them from day one,” Swortzel said. “I haven’t known them for too long, but I went down on my official visit this [past] weekend and it just all clicked. They’re bringing in a good staff that all have ties to The Citadel and I think they have something special going on. And I just wanted to be a part of something special.”

Swortzel had one other Division I offer, from FCS member Drake. He had six Division II offers.

Floyd County coach Winfred Beale said Swortzel is the only player from the Buffaloes committed to playing Division I football next season. The NCAA's next football signing day is Feb. 1.

Beale credits Swortzel’s work ethic as the reason he got offers from two Division I schools.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Kaiden. He’s just such a talented individual,” Beale said. “He’s a great leader, has a great personality, is a great teammate and basically has all the things you wish for as a coach. He’s been very influential in our program for the last four years.

“We are one of those old-school teams that still use a tight end. We like to run the ball as well as throw the ball. He’s just as good of a blocker as he is a receiver. He’s willing to do the things that don’t get a lot of stats.”

Swortzel said the structure, discipline and education will benefit him at The Citadel, which is a military school in South Carolina. He is looking to major in business administration specializing in marketing and sales.

“It’s not about the next four [years]; it's about the next 40,” Swortzel said. “So I'm just looking to set myself up for the next 40 while playing some ball.”