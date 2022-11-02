Floyd County sweeps team crowns at Region 2C cross country meet

Floyd County swept the boys and girls team titles at the Region 2C cross country championships Wednesday at Green Hill Park in Salem.

Floyd County, Alleghany and Nelson County finished 1-2-3 in the girls team standings. Floyd County and Glenvar finished first and second, respectively, in the boys standings, while James River finished third.

The top three teams from each race earned the chance to compete at the Class 2 state tournament.

The Floyd County girls team finished with 41 points to Alleghany’s 48 points. Floyd County’s boys had 59 points to edge Glenvar, which had 65 points.

Kiera Lowman of Alleghany won the girls race by setting a personal record of 18:32.65 on the 5,000-meter course, while Nelson County’s Clara Moldenhauer (19:57.14) finished second and Floyd County’s Leah Altizer (20:02.83) finished third.

“This race makes me excited for states. I’m excited to see if I can be pushed to more limits,” Lowman said. “My goal was to run my hardest and do my best.”

Lowman is a freshman at Alleghany, but she’s already built a strong bond with her teammates. As her teammates collapsed and gasped for air at the finish line, she sprinted to get them water.

“I love my teammates. They’re like family. I’m with them every day,” she said.

Floyd County’s Mason Erchull won the boys race with a time of 16:15.72 on the 5,000-meter course. Glenvar’s Heath Bowker (16:32.84) was second and Floyd County’s Garrett Weaver (16:37.80) finished third.

This is Erchull’s first year running cross country.

“Mentally I just told myself I’m better than everyone out here and I’m going to win,” he said. “I tell myself that in every race, even if I’m not the fastest, [because] that will help push you through it.”

The race was within the grasp of any of the top three finishers in the first 2,000 meters. But Erchull used his competition to fuel his eventual victory.

“I could hear their fans cheering them on, so I knew they were close and I knew I had to kick it into gear,” Erchull said. “I knew that they could catch me easily if I didn’t.”

Weaver was another vital runner for Floyd County.

“I felt like I did really good. It was a 55-second personal record for me,” he said. “I just went up there and said, ‘I can do this,’ and just ran.”

He credited the team’s new 6 a.m. morning run for helping the Buffaloes shine.

“I’ve been picking up Mason every morning because we live beside each other,” Weaver said. “And [the two have] gotten very close just because of the morning practices, and the morning practices have done a lot for the team.”

Hannah Altizer and Zane Moran are co-coaches at Floyd County. They help the runners stay on track during a busy school year.

“Keeping them focused, that’s a really hard thing to do. They’re high schoolers. It’s really easy to get unfocused,” Altizer said. “It takes both a coach and an athlete to stay focused and do the right things throughout the season. And it takes both of those parties putting in the time and effort to get where you want to be.”

The Class 2 state championship meet will be held Nov. 12 at Green Hill Park.