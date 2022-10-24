Floyd County's Weddle 3rd in VHSL Girls Open

CLIFTON — McKenzie Weddle of Floyd County High School tied for third place Monday in the Virginia High School Girls Open at Twin Lakes Golf Club.

Weddle, a senior who has verbally committed to Radford University, and Langley's Alina Ho each shot an even-par 72.

Elsie MacCleery of Western Albemarle won the tournament for the second straight year. She shot a 2-under 70. Colonial Forge's Makayla Grubb finished second out of the 43 golfers with a 71.

Salem's Macy Johnson tied for sixth with a 2-over 74. Blacksburg's Samantha Skinner was ninth with a 3-over 75. Rockbridge County's Sofia Vargas was 40th with a 90.

Weddle helped Floyd County win the Class 2 state title earlier this month. She finished second in that tournament, which had a co-ed field.

Salem's Kathryn Ha, who won the individual title at the co-ed Class 4 state tournament earlier this month, did not compete in Tuesday's tournament.

MEN'S TENNIS

Virginia Tech's Fishback triumphs

Ryan Fishback of Virginia Tech won the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Atlantic Regional singles tournament, which concluded Monday in Charlottesville.

Fishback beat Chris Rodesch of Virginia 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in Monday's semifinals before winning the final of the six-day tournament when UVa's Inaki Montes retired because of an injury. Montes was down 1-0 at the time.

Montes had beaten UVa's Jeffery von der Schulenberg 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in Monday's other semifinal.

The Virginia Commonwealth duo of Rayane Stable and Matisse Bobichon beat the Virginia Tech duo of Fishback and Alberto Orso in Monday's doubles final.

The singles and doubles finalists earned berths in the ITA National Fall Championships, which will be held next month in California.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

UVa's Adams wins title

Julia Adams of UVa won the ITA Atlantic Regional singles tournament, which concluded Monday in Charlottesville.

Adams beat UVa's Sara Ziodato 1-6, 7-5, 6-1 in Monday's semifinals before beating UVa's Elaine Chervinsky 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in the final of the five-day event.

Chervinsky had beaten UVa's Natasha Subhash 6-2, 6-1 in Monday's other semifinal.

Adams and Chervinsky earned berths to the ITA National Fall Championships.