Floyd senior first from his county to win prestigious golf-related scholarship

  • 0
Kaden Reinhard

Kaden Reinhard, recipient of the Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship. He is the 36th to receive the award and the first from Floyd County.

 ROBERT ANDERSON, The Roanoke Times

Floyd County High School golfer Kaden Reinhard was playing in a junior varsity match in 2019 shortly after undergoing foot surgery.

Reinhard got through six holes before the pain was too great, and he was forced to withdraw.

He did not hop on a cart and head for the clubhouse.

“He was in tears he was in so much pain,” Floyd County coach Dirk Davis said. “He stayed in his group and kept score for the other players the rest of the round, but he wasn’t able to play.”

Reinhard was a member of Floyd County’s back-to-back VHSL Class 2 fall golf championship teams in 2020 and 2021. Off the course, the senior posted a 3.75 GPA while volunteering with Project Floyd and serving as an instructor at youth golf camps at Great Oaks Country Club.

For all that, Reinhard was presented Thursday with the $30,000 Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship, becoming the 36th recipient of the award and the first honoree from Floyd County.

Reinhard showed up for a ceremony at Roanoke Country Club with his parents and his sister without realizing he was the guest of honor.

“I came in and the room was empty and I started to get confused. I thought I came at the wrong time or something,” said Reinhard, who plans to study psychology at Virginia Tech with a career goal of becoming an FBI profiler.

Reinhard’s scholarship is part of $87,250 awarded by the Roanoke Valley Golf Association Hall of Fame

Words can’t explain how much this really helps,” Reinhard said. “I’m so grateful for it.

“It means a lot to me. We don’t have a lot of golfers. We have a pretty small golf program. We only had seven golfers this year.”

The Floyd teen did not hesitate in naming the biggest reason why he won the 2022 scholarship.

“How I was raised,” he said. “My parents raised me to be considerate and respectful to everybody.”

Don’t think others don’t notice.

“From the first moment I coached him, he’s always been helping other people,” Davis said. “He always puts other people in front of himself. And it’s very sincere. It pleases me that the scholarship committee saw that.”

 

2022 Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame Scholarships

Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship

Kaden Reinhard, Floyd County, Virginia Tech, $30,000

King Family Scholarship

Haley Firebaugh, William Byrd, Virginia Tech, $14,000

Lanto Griffin Scholarship

Ashley Ditmore, Cave Spring, Virginia, $5,000

David Zhang, Blacksburg, Carnegie Mellon, $5,000

Dave Lamanca Memorial Scholarhip

Hunter King, Salem, Virginia, $5,000

Josh McCoy Memorial Scholarship

Samir Davidov, Lord Botetourt, $3,000

Andrew Haley/I.B. Heinemann Memorial Scholarship

Dylan Salvi, Lord Botetourt, Virginia Tech, $2,000

RVWGA Dot Bolling Scholarship

Delaney Eller, Glenvar, $2,000

Bobby Penn Scholarship

Delaney Eller, Glenvar, $1,200

Biscotte Family Scholarship

Jacob Koffman, Lord Botetourt, $1,000

Hanson Family Scholarship

Ashley Ditmore, Cave Spring, Virginia Tech, $1,000

Ron L. Willard Scholarship

Jack Faulkner, Patrick Henry, Washington & Lee, $1,000

Buddy Clement Memorial Scholarship

Blake Bowles, Cave Spring, $1,000

Archie Goode Scholarship

Dylan Knick, Lord Botetourt, $1,000.

The Proffitt Family Scholarship

Harrison Withers, Hidden Valley, Clemson, $1,000

Evolution Scholarship

Silas Miller, James River, Bluefield, $1,000.

Stop-In Scholarship

Alex Rea, Salem, Virginia, $1,000

Dr. Phil Kistler Memorial Scholarship

Mary Martha Blackwood, Salem, $1,000

Haley Toyota Scholarship

Griffin Horacek, William Byrd, Shenandoa, $1,000

Nunnenkamp Family Scholarship

Slade Aliff, Hidden Valley, Emory & Henry, $1,000.

Dr. Richard & Jane Newton Scholarship

Jonah Petri, Faith Chkristian, $1,000.

Hearp Family Scholarship

Emmerson Bartley, Hidden Valley, Randolph-Macon, $1,000.

Roanoke Fruit & Produce/Audrey Najjum Scholarship

Peyton Spangler, Northside, Emory &.Henry, $1,000.

RVWGA Scholarship

Rylee Johnson, Lord Botetourt, High Point, $1,000

Arman Fletcher Memorial Scholarship

Kasey McKee, William Byrd, Virginia Western, $800.

Craft Family Scholarship

Riley Firebaugh, William Byrd, Virginia Tech, $500.

W.P. “Penny” English Memorial Scholarship

Delaney Eller, Glenvar, $500.

Bob McLelland Memorial Scholarship

Maxwell Stevens, Patrick Henry, Virginia, $500.

Carole S. Brenner Memorial Scholarship

Riley Firebaugh, William Byrd, Virginia Tech, $500.

First Citizens Bank Scholarship

Will Clemens, Salem, Virginia, $500.

Steven G. Foley Memorial Scholarship

Aiden Brinkley, William Byrd, James Madison, $500.

Dan Keefer Memorial Scholarship

Tommy Fitchett, Patrick Henry, $500.

Ham Pettigrew Memorial Scholarship

Ben Bailey, James River, Bridgewater, $500.

RVGHOF Scholarship

Bryce Cooper, Cave Spring, VMI, $250.

