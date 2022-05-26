Floyd senior first from his county to win prestigious golf-related scholarship

Floyd County High School golfer Kaden Reinhard was playing in a junior varsity match in 2019 shortly after undergoing foot surgery.

Reinhard got through six holes before the pain was too great, and he was forced to withdraw.

He did not hop on a cart and head for the clubhouse.

“He was in tears he was in so much pain,” Floyd County coach Dirk Davis said. “He stayed in his group and kept score for the other players the rest of the round, but he wasn’t able to play.”

Reinhard was a member of Floyd County’s back-to-back VHSL Class 2 fall golf championship teams in 2020 and 2021. Off the course, the senior posted a 3.75 GPA while volunteering with Project Floyd and serving as an instructor at youth golf camps at Great Oaks Country Club.

For all that, Reinhard was presented Thursday with the $30,000 Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship, becoming the 36th recipient of the award and the first honoree from Floyd County.

Reinhard showed up for a ceremony at Roanoke Country Club with his parents and his sister without realizing he was the guest of honor.

“I came in and the room was empty and I started to get confused. I thought I came at the wrong time or something,” said Reinhard, who plans to study psychology at Virginia Tech with a career goal of becoming an FBI profiler.

Reinhard’s scholarship is part of $87,250 awarded by the Roanoke Valley Golf Association Hall of Fame

Words can’t explain how much this really helps,” Reinhard said. “I’m so grateful for it.

“It means a lot to me. We don’t have a lot of golfers. We have a pretty small golf program. We only had seven golfers this year.”

The Floyd teen did not hesitate in naming the biggest reason why he won the 2022 scholarship.

“How I was raised,” he said. “My parents raised me to be considerate and respectful to everybody.”

Don’t think others don’t notice.

“From the first moment I coached him, he’s always been helping other people,” Davis said. “He always puts other people in front of himself. And it’s very sincere. It pleases me that the scholarship committee saw that.”

