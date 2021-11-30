 Skip to main content
Floyd's Kenzee Chaffin named VHSL Class 2 volleyball player of the year
Floyd County's Kenzee Chaffin has been named the VHSL Class 2 volleyball player of the year after leading the Buffaloes to a 23-3 record and a berth in the state semifinals.

She is joined on the first team by twin sister Jaycee Chaffin and Madison Ramey of Floyd, and Glenvar's Bailey Conner, Claire Griffith and Hannah Hylton.

Glenvar's Mark Rohrback was voted coach of the year after leading the Highlanders to their second state championship.

 

VHSL Class 2 volleyball

First team

Kenzee Chaffin, Floyd County, sr.; Emma Newcomb, Bluestone, sr.; Margo Fox, East Rockingham, sr.; Makayla Bays, Gate City, soph.; Jaycee Chaffin, Floyd County, sr.; Bailey Conner, Glenvar, sr.; Emily Funkhouser, Central-Woodstock, sr.; Claire Griffith, Glenvar, jr.; Madison Ramey, Floyd County, sr.; Hannah Hylton, Glenvar, jr.

Second team

Brylee Holder, Gate City, sr.; Jaidyn McClung, Luray, jr.; Madison Dykstra, Poquoson, jr.; Grace Newcomb, Bluestone, soph.; Madelyn Williams, East Rockingham, jr.; Adie Ratcliffe, Virginia High, sr.; Emmah McAmis, Central-Wise, fr.; Ella Toothman, Central-Woodstock, sr.; Sophie Young, Poquoson, jr.; Viliane Luyando, Central-Woodstock, sr.

Player of the year

Kenzee Chaffin, Floyd County.

Coach of the year

Mark Rohrback, Glenvar.

