Floyd's Kenzee Chaffin named VHSL Class 2 volleyball player of the year

Floyd County's Kenzee Chaffin has been named the VHSL Class 2 volleyball player of the year after leading the Buffaloes to a 23-3 record and a berth in the state semifinals.

She is joined on the first team by twin sister Jaycee Chaffin and Madison Ramey of Floyd, and Glenvar's Bailey Conner, Claire Griffith and Hannah Hylton.

Glenvar's Mark Rohrback was voted coach of the year after leading the Highlanders to their second state championship.