Football preview: Blacksburg looks to rebuild with revamped defense

BLACKSBURG — You can understand if Zack Leonard was experiencing a little déjà vu this summer as he began his new job as head football coach at Blacksburg High School.

Five years ago, Leonard was part of Alex Wilkens’ staff at Christiansburg High School where in their first season the Blue Demons went winless. Fast forward to 2022 and Leonard is taking over a program just up the road in Montgomery County that hasn’t won a game in the last two seasons.

The new Blacksburg head man is hoping to copy the success Christiansburg has had since that first winless season. In the following five years the Blue Demons record improved each year culminating in a 10-win season and appearance in the Region 3C semifinals last fall.

“There are some similarities for sure. I think the name of the game is we prioritize the same thing. It’s about the people. The thing we did when we got to Christiansburg is the same thing we’re doing now. I want to invest in our coaches and players and just help them get better and better throughout the season and throughout the process of building the program as a whole,” Leonard said.

As part of that objective Leonard is looking beyond the high school as he believes the key to the program’s long-term success is investing in kids well before they hit the junior varsity or varsity levels, so they don’t lose interest in football before entering their freshman year.

“I’m trying to find those spots where you lose some people. What I’ve noticed in the past is that the eighth grade to ninth grade jump you lose a lot of kids. I’m really trying to build relationships with our middle schoolers and even with our rec league players and just kind of keep them interested and make it fun and make it a very attractive program that people want to be a part of,” Leonard said.

As for this year’s squad Leonard has some experience returning with a projected six starters back on each side of the ball. The offense will look similar to past seasons led by senior quarterback Spencer Campbell with only some changes in the verbiage, but the Bruins’ defense will have a whole new look.

“We are going to run the three-three stack for a couple reasons. I think it fits our personal really well and our defensive coordinator Bret Gresham is really excited about it. I truly believe when you’re passionate about something you will do a better job,” Leonard said.

Going into the team’s first game against Giles on Friday, Leonard says he’s pleased with what he’s seen thus far from his new group of players in summer workouts.

“It’s been a lot of fun. I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve got a great coaching staff that I’m really lucky to have and a lot of kids that are fun to watch run around and play hard. Just a lot of good kids,” Leonard said. “There’s been a lot of positive attitudes and they’re excited for the chance to compete. After going through hard times, I think people look for any sign of hope and they’ve really came together.”