FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: McClung's four TDs lead Rockbridge County to Valley District title

BRIDGEWATER -- Bret McClung rushed for three touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass Thursday night to lift Rockbridge County to a 31-27 football victory over Turner Ashby that gave the Wildcats the Valley District championship.
Miller Jay found McClung with a 4-yard TD pass in the first quarter before McClung broke off touchdown runs of 8, 2 and 14 yards for Rockbridge County (6-0)
Samuel Shickel led the way for Turner Ashby (5-1), scoring all four of its touchdowns on the ground.
Rockbridge County;14;3;7;7—31
Turner Ashby;7;14;0;6—27
TA — Shickel 33 run (Spirollari kick)
RC — McClung 4 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick)
RC — McClung 8 run (Cunningham kick)
TA — Shickel 34 run (Spirollari kick)
RC — FG Cunningham 25
TA — Shickel 31 run (Spirollari kick)
RC — McClung 2 run (Cunningham kick)
RC — McClung 14 run (Cunningham kick)
TA -- Shickel 39 run (no attempt)
Floyd County 20, Patrick County 0
STUART -- Avery Chaffin hit Jaden Brewer with a 9-yard TD pass and scored on a 1-yard run as the Buffaloes closed the regular season with a win over the Cougars.
Jared Nichols ran for 104 yards and a TD on 18 carries for Floyd (3-3). Chaffin completed 7 of 9 passes for 92 yards.
Floyd County;7;0;13;0;--;20
Patrick County;0;0;0;0;--;0
FC -- Brewer 9 pass from Chaffin (Keith kick)
FC -- Chaffin 1 run (Keith kick)
FC -- Nichols 4 run (kick failed)
Lebanon 32, Marion 13
LEBANON -- Alden Ward ran for a pair of touchdowns and Hunter Hertig added two touchdown passes as the Pioneers defeated the Scarlet Hurricane.
Zach Hertig also accounted for a rushing score for Lebanon.
Marion (1-5) got rushing touchdowns from Colton Blevins and Austin Cressel in the loss.
Marion;7;0;0;6;--;13
Lebanon;0;14;12;6;--;32
Mar – Blevins 32 run (Hylton kick)
Leb – Ward 3 run (kick failed)
Leb – A.Houchins 55 pass from H.Hertig (H.Hertig run)
Leb – Z.Hertig 16 run (kick failed)
Leb – Ward 2 run (pass failed)
Leb – Ray 15 pass from Hertig on lateral from A.Houchins (kick failed)
Mar – Cressell 2 run (no attempt)
Rural Retreat 53, Rye Cove 0
CLINCHPORT -- Gatlin Hight scored three touchdowns – on a 14-yard run, 12-yard reception and 66-yard punt return – as the Indians rocked the Eagles for a non-district win.
Lucas Brewer added 92 rushing yards for the Indians (4-2), while scoring two TDs and kicking five extra points. Wyatt Sage (55 passing yards, 40 rushing yards) also had a productive night.
Rural Retreat held a 308-81 edge in total offense.