FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: McClung's four TDs lead Rockbridge County to Valley District title

STUART -- Avery Chaffin hit Jaden Brewer with a 9-yard TD pass and scored on a 1-yard run as the Buffaloes closed the regular season with a win over the Cougars.

Jared Nichols ran for 104 yards and a TD on 18 carries for Floyd (3-3). Chaffin completed 7 of 9 passes for 92 yards.

Floyd County;7;0;13;0;--;20

Patrick County;0;0;0;0;--;0

FC -- Brewer 9 pass from Chaffin (Keith kick)

FC -- Chaffin 1 run (Keith kick)

FC -- Nichols 4 run (kick failed)

Lebanon 32, Marion 13

LEBANON -- Alden Ward ran for a pair of touchdowns and Hunter Hertig added two touchdown passes as the Pioneers defeated the Scarlet Hurricane.

Zach Hertig also accounted for a rushing score for Lebanon.

Marion (1-5) got rushing touchdowns from Colton Blevins and Austin Cressel in the loss.

Marion;7;0;0;6;--;13

Lebanon;0;14;12;6;--;32

Mar – Blevins 32 run (Hylton kick)