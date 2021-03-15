FOOTBALL: Updated VHSL Rating Scale playoff points

VHSL RATING SCALE
(Through games of March 13)
REGION 6A
(Top 4 in each region qualify)
1. Oscar Smith (2-0)----------2-----56-----28.00
2. Franklin County (3-0)----------3-----80-----26.67
3. Thomas Dale (2-0)----------2-----52-----26.00
4. Ocean Lakes (2-1)----------3-----70-----23.33
5. Western Branch (2-2)----------4-----85-----21.25
6. Grassfield (1-2)----------3-----61-----20.33
7. Landstown (1-2)----------3-----57-----19.00
8. James River-Midlothian (1-2)----------3-----58-----19.33
9. Cosby (0-3)----------3-----49-----16.33
t10. Floyd Kellam (0-2)----------2-----32-----16.00
t10. Tallwood (0-2)----------2-----32-----16.00
REGION 5D
1. Harrisonburg (1-0)----------1-----24-----24.00
2. Albemarle (2-1)----------3-----69-----23.00
3. Patrick Henry (3-1)----------4-----89-----22.25
4. Brooke Point (1-2)----------3-----59-----19.67
5. Mountain View (1-3)----------4-----77-----19.25
t6. North Stafford (1-2)----------3-----54-----18.00
t6. William Fleming (1-2)----------3-----54-----18.00
8. Stafford (0-3)----------3-----44-----14.67
REGION 4D
1. Salem (3-0)----------3-----76-----25.33
2. Pulaski County (4-0)----------4-----92-----23.00
3. Jefferson Forest (1-0)----------1-----22-----22.00
4. George Washington (2-1)----------3-----57-----19.00
5. Amherst County (1-2)----------3-----48-----16.00
6. Blacksburg (0-4)----------4-----53-----13.25
7. Halifax County (0-2)----------2-----23-----11.50
8. E.C. Glass (0-1)----------1-----11-----11.00
REGION 3C
1. Brookville (3-0)----------3-----66-----22.00
t2. Heritage (3-0)----------3-----64-----21.33
t2. Rockbridge County (3-0)----------3-----64-----21.33
4. Turner Ashby (3-0)----------3-----62-----20.67
5. Broadway (2-0)----------2-----40-----20.00
6. Monticello (2-2)----------4-----75-----18.75
7. Liberty Christian (1-1)----------2-----37-----18.50
8. Western Albemarle (2-1)----------3-----52-----17.33
t9. Fluvanna County (1-2)----------3-----44-----14.67
t9. Fort Defiance (1-2)----------3-----44-----14.67
11. Wilson Memorial (1-2)----------3-----42-----14.00
12. Spotswood (1-2)----------3-----41-----13.67
t13. Rustburg (0-2)----------2-----22-----11.00
t13. Waynesboro (0-3)----------3-----33-----11.00
15. Charlottesville (0-4)----------4-----43-----10.75
16. Liberty (0-3)----------3-----32-----10.67
REGION 3D
1. Lord Botetourt (3-0)----------3-----74-----24.67
2. Carroll County (4-0)----------4-----88-----22.00
3. Abingdon (3-0)----------3-----64-----21.33
4. William Byrd (1-2)----------3-----52-----17.33
t5. Cave Spring (1-2)----------3-----51-----17.00
t5. Bassett (1-1)----------2-----34----------17.00
t5. Northside (0-1)----------1-----17-----17.00
8. Magna Vista (2-1)----------3-----49-----16.33
9. Christiansburg (1-2)----------3-----47-----15.67
10. Staunton River (0-2)----------2-----27-----13.50
11. Hidden Valley (0-3)----------3-----38-----12.67
12. Tunstall (0-1)----------1-----9-----9.00
REGION 2C
t1. Appomattox County (3-0)----------3-----60-----20.00
t1. Dan River (1-0)----------1-----20-----20.00
3. Radford (2-0)----------2-----38-----19.00
t3. Gretna (1-0)----------1-----18-----18.00
5. Giles (1-1)----------2-----32-----16.00
6. Fort Chiswell (2-1)----------3-----46-----15.33
7. Glenvar (1-2)----------3-----42-----14.00
8. James River (1-2)----------3-----38-----12.67
9. Nelson County (1-2)----------3-----36-----12.00
t10. Floyd County (1-3)----------4-----44-----11.00
t10. Patrick County (0-2)----------2-----22-----11.00
12. Alleghany (0-3)----------3-----22-----7.33
t13. Chatham (0-1)----------1-----7-----7.00
14. Martinsville (0-0)----------0-----0-----0.00
REGION 2D
1. Graham (3-0)----------3-----62-----20.67
2. Union (3-0)----------3-----56-----18.67
t3. Central-Wise (2-1)-----3-----49-----16.33
t3. Lebanon (2-1)----------3-----49-----16.33
t3. Tazewell (2-1)----------3-----49-----16.33
6. John Battle (1-1)----------2-----27-----13.50
t7. Marion (1-2)----------3-----39-----13.00
t7. Ridgeview (1-1)----------2-----26-----13.00
9. Richlands (1-2)----------3-----37-----12.33
10. Virginia High (1-2)----------3-----35-----11.67
11. Lee (0-3)----------3-----17-----9.00
12. Gate City (0-4)----------4-----33-----8.25
REGION 1C
t1. Galax (3-0)----------3-----54-----18.00
t1. Narrows (3-0)----------3-----54-----18.00
3. Grayson County (2-1)----------3-----47-----15.67
t4. Eastern Montgomery (2-2)----------4-----46-----11.50
t4. George Wythe (1-1)----------2-----23-----11.50
6. Auburn (1-2)----------3-----34-----11.33
7. Parry McCluer (1-2)----------3-----30-----10.00
8. Covington (1-2)----------3-----29-----9.67
9. Bath County (0-3)----------3-----21-----7.00
10. Bland County (0-3)----------3-----18-----6.00
REGION 1D
1. Eastside (3-0)----------3-----50-----16.67
2. Rural Retreat (2-1)----------3-----48-----16.00
t3. Holston (3-1)----------4-----60-----15.00
t3. PH-Glade Spring (2-1)----------3-----45-----15.00
5. J.I. Burton (2-1)----------3-----44-----14.67
6. Grundy (2-1)----------3-----41-----13.67
7. Castlewood (2-1)----------3-----40-----13.33
8. Twin Valley (2-0)----------2-----25-----12.50
9. Chilhowie (2-2)----------4-----49-----12.25
10. Honaker (1-3)----------4-----38-----9.50
11. Thomas Walker (1-2)----------3-----27-----9.00
12. Hurley (1-3)---------------4-----34-----8.50
13. Twin Springs (0-2)----------2-----13-----6.50
14. Northwood (0-3)----------3-----19-----6.33
15. Rye Cove (0-3)----------3-----17-----5.67
NOTE: Team's average is computed by dividing VHSL Rating Scale points by games against VHSL-recognized opponents.
