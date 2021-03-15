 Skip to main content
FOOTBALL: Updated VHSL Rating Scale playoff points
FOOTBALL: Updated VHSL Rating Scale playoff points

Salem running back Zavione Wood has helped the Spartans to the top spot in the VHSL Rating Scale in Region 4D.

 DON PETERSEN, Special to The Roanoke Times

VHSL RATING SCALE

(Through games of March 13)

REGION 6A

(Top 4 in each region qualify)

1. Oscar Smith (2-0)----------2-----56-----28.00

2. Franklin County (3-0)----------3-----80-----26.67

3. Thomas Dale (2-0)----------2-----52-----26.00

4. Ocean Lakes (2-1)----------3-----70-----23.33

5. Western Branch (2-2)----------4-----85-----21.25

6. Grassfield (1-2)----------3-----61-----20.33

7. Landstown (1-2)----------3-----57-----19.00

8. James River-Midlothian (1-2)----------3-----58-----19.33

9. Cosby (0-3)----------3-----49-----16.33

t10. Floyd Kellam (0-2)----------2-----32-----16.00

t10. Tallwood (0-2)----------2-----32-----16.00

REGION 5D

1. Harrisonburg (1-0)----------1-----24-----24.00

2. Albemarle (2-1)----------3-----69-----23.00

3. Patrick Henry (3-1)----------4-----89-----22.25

4. Brooke Point (1-2)----------3-----59-----19.67

5. Mountain View (1-3)----------4-----77-----19.25

t6. North Stafford (1-2)----------3-----54-----18.00

t6. William Fleming (1-2)----------3-----54-----18.00

8. Stafford (0-3)----------3-----44-----14.67

REGION 4D

1. Salem (3-0)----------3-----76-----25.33

2. Pulaski County (4-0)----------4-----92-----23.00

3. Jefferson Forest (1-0)----------1-----22-----22.00

4. George Washington (2-1)----------3-----57-----19.00

5. Amherst County (1-2)----------3-----48-----16.00

6. Blacksburg (0-4)----------4-----53-----13.25

7. Halifax County (0-2)----------2-----23-----11.50

8. E.C. Glass (0-1)----------1-----11-----11.00

REGION 3C

1. Brookville (3-0)----------3-----66-----22.00

t2. Heritage (3-0)----------3-----64-----21.33

t2. Rockbridge County (3-0)----------3-----64-----21.33

4. Turner Ashby (3-0)----------3-----62-----20.67

5. Broadway (2-0)----------2-----40-----20.00

6. Monticello (2-2)----------4-----75-----18.75

7. Liberty Christian (1-1)----------2-----37-----18.50

8. Western Albemarle (2-1)----------3-----52-----17.33

t9. Fluvanna County (1-2)----------3-----44-----14.67

t9. Fort Defiance (1-2)----------3-----44-----14.67

11. Wilson Memorial (1-2)----------3-----42-----14.00

12. Spotswood (1-2)----------3-----41-----13.67

t13. Rustburg (0-2)----------2-----22-----11.00

t13. Waynesboro (0-3)----------3-----33-----11.00

15. Charlottesville (0-4)----------4-----43-----10.75

16. Liberty (0-3)----------3-----32-----10.67

REGION 3D

1. Lord Botetourt (3-0)----------3-----74-----24.67

2. Carroll County (4-0)----------4-----88-----22.00

3. Abingdon (3-0)----------3-----64-----21.33

4. William Byrd (1-2)----------3-----52-----17.33

t5. Cave Spring (1-2)----------3-----51-----17.00

t5. Bassett (1-1)----------2-----34----------17.00

t5. Northside (0-1)----------1-----17-----17.00

8. Magna Vista (2-1)----------3-----49-----16.33

9. Christiansburg (1-2)----------3-----47-----15.67

10. Staunton River (0-2)----------2-----27-----13.50

11. Hidden Valley (0-3)----------3-----38-----12.67

12. Tunstall (0-1)----------1-----9-----9.00

REGION 2C

t1. Appomattox County (3-0)----------3-----60-----20.00

t1. Dan River (1-0)----------1-----20-----20.00

3. Radford (2-0)----------2-----38-----19.00

t3. Gretna (1-0)----------1-----18-----18.00

5. Giles (1-1)----------2-----32-----16.00

6. Fort Chiswell (2-1)----------3-----46-----15.33

7. Glenvar (1-2)----------3-----42-----14.00

8. James River (1-2)----------3-----38-----12.67

9. Nelson County (1-2)----------3-----36-----12.00

t10. Floyd County (1-3)----------4-----44-----11.00

t10. Patrick County (0-2)----------2-----22-----11.00

12. Alleghany (0-3)----------3-----22-----7.33

t13. Chatham (0-1)----------1-----7-----7.00

14. Martinsville (0-0)----------0-----0-----0.00

REGION 2D

1. Graham (3-0)----------3-----62-----20.67

2. Union (3-0)----------3-----56-----18.67

t3. Central-Wise (2-1)-----3-----49-----16.33

t3. Lebanon (2-1)----------3-----49-----16.33

t3. Tazewell (2-1)----------3-----49-----16.33

6. John Battle (1-1)----------2-----27-----13.50

t7. Marion (1-2)----------3-----39-----13.00

t7. Ridgeview (1-1)----------2-----26-----13.00

9. Richlands (1-2)----------3-----37-----12.33

10. Virginia High (1-2)----------3-----35-----11.67

11. Lee (0-3)----------3-----17-----9.00

12. Gate City (0-4)----------4-----33-----8.25

REGION 1C

t1. Galax (3-0)----------3-----54-----18.00

t1. Narrows (3-0)----------3-----54-----18.00

3. Grayson County (2-1)----------3-----47-----15.67

t4. Eastern Montgomery (2-2)----------4-----46-----11.50

t4. George Wythe (1-1)----------2-----23-----11.50

6. Auburn (1-2)----------3-----34-----11.33

7. Parry McCluer (1-2)----------3-----30-----10.00

8. Covington (1-2)----------3-----29-----9.67

9. Bath County (0-3)----------3-----21-----7.00

10. Bland County (0-3)----------3-----18-----6.00

REGION 1D

1. Eastside (3-0)----------3-----50-----16.67

2. Rural Retreat (2-1)----------3-----48-----16.00

t3. Holston (3-1)----------4-----60-----15.00

t3. PH-Glade Spring (2-1)----------3-----45-----15.00

5. J.I. Burton (2-1)----------3-----44-----14.67

6. Grundy (2-1)----------3-----41-----13.67

7. Castlewood (2-1)----------3-----40-----13.33

8. Twin Valley (2-0)----------2-----25-----12.50

9. Chilhowie (2-2)----------4-----49-----12.25

10. Honaker (1-3)----------4-----38-----9.50

11. Thomas Walker (1-2)----------3-----27-----9.00

12. Hurley (1-3)---------------4-----34-----8.50

13. Twin Springs (0-2)----------2-----13-----6.50

14. Northwood (0-3)----------3-----19-----6.33

15. Rye Cove (0-3)----------3-----17-----5.67

NOTE: Team's average is computed by dividing VHSL Rating Scale points by games against VHSL-recognized opponents.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

