FOOTBALL: Updated VHSL Rating Scale playoff points

VHSL RATING SCALE PLAYOFF POINTS
(Through games of Oct. 16)
(Top 8 qualify)
REGION 6A
1. Oscar Smith (5-1);;6;180.30.00
2. Western Branch (7-1);;8;229;28.63
3. Thomas Dale (6-1);;7;196;28.00
4. Manchester (4-2);;6;166;27.67
5. Ocean Lakes (4-3);;7;181;25.86
6. Franklin County (3-3);;6;150;25.00
7. Floyd Kellam (3-4);;7;160;22.86
8. James River-Midlothian (3-5);;8;181;22.63
9. Cosby (2-5);;7;152;21.71
10. Grassfield (1-7);;8;156;19.50
11. Landstown (0-6);;6;104;17.33
REGION 5D
1. Stone Bridge (7-0);;7;228;32.57
2. Mountain View (7-0);;7;208;29.71
3. Massaponax (4-1);;5;141;28.20
t4. Patrick Henry (6-1);;7;192;27.43
t4. Woodgrove (7-1);;7;192;27.43
6. Independence (6-0);;6;160;26.67
7. Riverbend (5-2);;7;182;26.00
8. Albemarle (5-2);;7;174;24.86
9. Potomac Falls (3-3);;6;142;23.67
10. North Stafford (3-4);;7;157;22.43
11. Brooke Point (3-3);;6;131;21.83
12. Harrisonburg (3-4);;7;151;21.57
13. William Fleming (1-6);;6;127;18.14
14. Briar Woods (0-8);;7;143;17.88
15. Riverside (0-7);;7;123;17.57
16. Stafford (0-7);;7;112;16.00
REGION 4D
1. Western Albemarle (6-1);;7;201;28.71
2. George Washington (5-1);;6;164;27.33
3. Salem (4-1);;5;134;26.80
4. E.C. Glass (6-1);;7;181;25.86
5. Louisa County (7-1);;8;200;25.00
6. Halifax County (5-1);;6;143;23.83
7. Amherst County (4-2);;6;133;22.17
8. Orange County (4-3);;7;153;21.86
9. Pulaski County (4-3);;7;141;20.14
10. Blacksburg (0-6);;6;88;14.67
11. Jefferson Forest (0-6);;6;85;14.17
REGION 3C
1. Liberty Christian (6-0);;6;174;29.00
2. Heritage (5-2);;7;175;25.00
3. Brookville (4-2);;6;141;23.50
4. Rockbridge County (5-2);;7;153;21.86
5. Turner Ashby (5-2);;7;144;20.57
6. Broadway (4-3);;7;139;19.86
7. Wilson Memorial (4-3);;7;132;18.86
8. Staunton (3-4);;7;126;18.00
9. Rustburg (3-4);;7;125;17.86
10. Liberty (3-4);;7;121;17.29
11. Fluvanna County (2-5);;7;116;16.57
t12. Charlottesville (1-6);;7;112;16.00
t12. Waynesboro (2-5);;7;112;16.00
t14. Spotswood (1-6);;7;100;14.29
15. Fort Defiance (1-6);;7;99;14.14
16. Monticello (0-7);;7;93;13.29
REGION 3D
1. Christiansburg (6-1);;7;186;26.57
2. Hidden Valley (6-2);;8;194;24.25
t3. Abingdon (6-10;;7;160;22.86
t3. Bassett (6-1);;7;;160;22.86
5. Staunton River (3-2);;5;98;19.60
6. Magna Vista (3-4);;7;132;18.86
7. Lord Botetourt (3-3);;6;113;18.83
8. Northside (2-4);;6;110;18.33
9. Cave Spring (2-5);;7;112;16.00
10. Carroll County (1-6);;7;98;14.00
11. Tunstall (1-4);;5;68;13.60
12. William Byrd (0-6);;6;77;12.83
REGION 2C
1. Glenvar (6-1);;6;158;22.57
2. Appomattox County (6-1);;7;149;21.29
3. James River (4-2);;6;116;19.33
4. Radford (5-2);;7;131;18.71
5. Floyd County (4-3);;7;124;17.71
6. Martinsville (3-4);;7;132;17.29
7. Gretna (2-4);;6;92;15.33
8. Chatham (3-3);;6;90;15.00
9. Patrick County (2-5);;7;104;14.86
10. Dan River (1-6);;7;85;12.14
11. Alleghany (1-6);;7;81;11.57
12. Nelson County (1-5);;6;68;11.33
REGION 2D
1. Graham (6-0);;6;152;25.33
2. Virginia High (5-1);;6;124;20.67
3. Union (5-2);;7;144;20.57
4. Ridgeview (6-1);;7;143;20.43
5. Central-Wise (4-3);;7;132;18.86
6. Richlands (3-3);;6;104;17.33
7. Gate City (3-4);;7;111;15.86
8. Tazewell (2-5);;7;105;15.00
9. Lee (3-4);;7;104;14.86
10. Marion (1-6);;7;84;12.00
11. John Battle (0-6);;6;70;11.67
REGION 1C
1. Galax (5-2);;7;136;19.43
2. Giles (5-2);;6;111;18.50
3. Parry McCluer (4-3);;7;116;16.57
4. Covington (3-2);;5;77;15.40
t5. Eastern Montgomery (4-3);;7;99;14.14
t5. Grayson County (4-3);;7;99;14.14
7. George Wythe (2-3);;5;67;13.40
8. Narrows (2-5);;7;81;11.57
9. Craig County (2-4);;6;62;10.33
10. Bland County (2-4);;6;71;10.14
11. Bath County (0-5);;5;43;8.60
12. Fort Chiswell (0-7);7;60;8.57
13. Auburn (0-4);;4;28;7.00
REGION 1D
1. Holston (7-0);;154;22.00
2. Twin Springs (5-1);;6;121;20.13
3. Chilhowie (6-0);;5;120;20.00
4. PH-Glade Spring (4-2);;6;106;17.67
5. Twin Valley (4-2);;6;99;16.50
t6. Eastside (4-2);;7;104;14.86
T6. Thomas Walker (4-3);;7;104;14.86
8. Honaker (3-3);;6;69;14.83
9. Rural Retreat (3-3);;6;86;14.33
10. Grundy (2-3);;5;65;13.00
11. Lebanon (2-5);;7;80;11.43
12. Castlewood (2-4);;6;64;10.67
13. Northwood (1-5);;6;57;9.50
14. J.I. Burton (0-7);;7;65;9.29
15. Hurley (1-3);;4;35;8.75
16. Rye Cove (0-7);;7;47;6.71
