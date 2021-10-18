 Skip to main content
FOOTBALL: Updated VHSL Rating Scale playoff points
VHSL logo

Courtesy of VHSL

 Courtesy of VHSL

VHSL RATING SCALE PLAYOFF POINTS

(Through games of Oct. 16)

(Top 8 qualify)

REGION 6A

1. Oscar Smith (5-1);;6;180.30.00

2. Western Branch (7-1);;8;229;28.63

3. Thomas Dale (6-1);;7;196;28.00

4. Manchester (4-2);;6;166;27.67

5. Ocean Lakes (4-3);;7;181;25.86

6. Franklin County (3-3);;6;150;25.00

7. Floyd Kellam (3-4);;7;160;22.86

8. James River-Midlothian (3-5);;8;181;22.63

9. Cosby (2-5);;7;152;21.71

10. Grassfield (1-7);;8;156;19.50

11. Landstown (0-6);;6;104;17.33

REGION 5D

1. Stone Bridge (7-0);;7;228;32.57

2. Mountain View (7-0);;7;208;29.71

3. Massaponax (4-1);;5;141;28.20

t4. Patrick Henry (6-1);;7;192;27.43

t4. Woodgrove (7-1);;7;192;27.43

6. Independence (6-0);;6;160;26.67

7. Riverbend (5-2);;7;182;26.00

8. Albemarle (5-2);;7;174;24.86

9. Potomac Falls (3-3);;6;142;23.67

10. North Stafford (3-4);;7;157;22.43

11. Brooke Point (3-3);;6;131;21.83

12. Harrisonburg (3-4);;7;151;21.57

13. William Fleming (1-6);;6;127;18.14

14. Briar Woods (0-8);;7;143;17.88

15. Riverside (0-7);;7;123;17.57

16. Stafford (0-7);;7;112;16.00

REGION 4D

1. Western Albemarle (6-1);;7;201;28.71

2. George Washington (5-1);;6;164;27.33

3. Salem (4-1);;5;134;26.80

4. E.C. Glass (6-1);;7;181;25.86

5. Louisa County (7-1);;8;200;25.00

6. Halifax County (5-1);;6;143;23.83

7. Amherst County (4-2);;6;133;22.17

8. Orange County (4-3);;7;153;21.86

9. Pulaski County (4-3);;7;141;20.14

10. Blacksburg (0-6);;6;88;14.67

11. Jefferson Forest (0-6);;6;85;14.17

REGION 3C

1. Liberty Christian (6-0);;6;174;29.00

2. Heritage (5-2);;7;175;25.00

3. Brookville (4-2);;6;141;23.50

4. Rockbridge County (5-2);;7;153;21.86

5. Turner Ashby (5-2);;7;144;20.57

6. Broadway (4-3);;7;139;19.86

7. Wilson Memorial (4-3);;7;132;18.86

8. Staunton (3-4);;7;126;18.00

9. Rustburg (3-4);;7;125;17.86

10. Liberty (3-4);;7;121;17.29

11. Fluvanna County (2-5);;7;116;16.57

t12. Charlottesville (1-6);;7;112;16.00

t12. Waynesboro (2-5);;7;112;16.00

t14. Spotswood (1-6);;7;100;14.29

15. Fort Defiance (1-6);;7;99;14.14

16. Monticello (0-7);;7;93;13.29

REGION 3D

1. Christiansburg (6-1);;7;186;26.57

2. Hidden Valley (6-2);;8;194;24.25

t3. Abingdon (6-10;;7;160;22.86

t3. Bassett (6-1);;7;;160;22.86

5. Staunton River (3-2);;5;98;19.60

6. Magna Vista (3-4);;7;132;18.86

7. Lord Botetourt (3-3);;6;113;18.83

8. Northside (2-4);;6;110;18.33

9. Cave Spring (2-5);;7;112;16.00

10. Carroll County (1-6);;7;98;14.00

11. Tunstall (1-4);;5;68;13.60

12. William Byrd (0-6);;6;77;12.83

REGION 2C

1. Glenvar (6-1);;6;158;22.57

2. Appomattox County (6-1);;7;149;21.29

3. James River (4-2);;6;116;19.33

4. Radford (5-2);;7;131;18.71

5. Floyd County (4-3);;7;124;17.71

6. Martinsville (3-4);;7;132;17.29

7. Gretna (2-4);;6;92;15.33

8. Chatham (3-3);;6;90;15.00

9. Patrick County (2-5);;7;104;14.86

10. Dan River (1-6);;7;85;12.14

11. Alleghany (1-6);;7;81;11.57

12. Nelson County (1-5);;6;68;11.33

REGION 2D

1. Graham (6-0);;6;152;25.33

2. Virginia High (5-1);;6;124;20.67

3. Union (5-2);;7;144;20.57

4. Ridgeview (6-1);;7;143;20.43

5. Central-Wise (4-3);;7;132;18.86

6. Richlands (3-3);;6;104;17.33

7. Gate City (3-4);;7;111;15.86

8. Tazewell (2-5);;7;105;15.00

9. Lee (3-4);;7;104;14.86

10. Marion (1-6);;7;84;12.00

11. John Battle (0-6);;6;70;11.67

REGION 1C

1. Galax (5-2);;7;136;19.43

2. Giles (5-2);;6;111;18.50

3. Parry McCluer (4-3);;7;116;16.57

4. Covington (3-2);;5;77;15.40

t5. Eastern Montgomery (4-3);;7;99;14.14

t5. Grayson County (4-3);;7;99;14.14

7. George Wythe (2-3);;5;67;13.40

8. Narrows (2-5);;7;81;11.57

9. Craig County (2-4);;6;62;10.33

10. Bland County (2-4);;6;71;10.14

11. Bath County (0-5);;5;43;8.60

12. Fort Chiswell (0-7);7;60;8.57

13. Auburn (0-4);;4;28;7.00

REGION 1D

1. Holston (7-0);;154;22.00

2. Twin Springs (5-1);;6;121;20.13

3. Chilhowie (6-0);;5;120;20.00

4. PH-Glade Spring (4-2);;6;106;17.67

5. Twin Valley (4-2);;6;99;16.50

t6. Eastside (4-2);;7;104;14.86

T6. Thomas Walker (4-3);;7;104;14.86

8. Honaker (3-3);;6;69;14.83

9. Rural Retreat (3-3);;6;86;14.33

10. Grundy (2-3);;5;65;13.00

11. Lebanon (2-5);;7;80;11.43

12. Castlewood (2-4);;6;64;10.67

13. Northwood (1-5);;6;57;9.50

14. J.I. Burton (0-7);;7;65;9.29

15. Hurley (1-3);;4;35;8.75

16. Rye Cove (0-7);;7;47;6.71

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

