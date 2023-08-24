As the Virginia high school football season gets ready to kick off Friday, there is certainly no shortage of compelling, momentous and high-quality games over the next few months that are sure to captivate crowds.

Notable rematches, fierce rivalries and battles with playoff implications, among schools big and small, will no doubt make for an entertaining and fascinating fall in Southwest Virginia.

Here are 10 noteworthy games this season that are sure to pack stadiums and have fans glued to their seats.

Liberty Christian at Salem, Friday

Right off the bat we get an opening week matchup that is sure to draw the eyes of the rest of the state.

The Bulldogs and Spartans, two perennial powerhouses, face off for the first time ever and each carry with them Power Five-caliber running backs in Gideon Davidson and Peyton Lewis. LCA’s Davidson is the third-ranked junior at his position in the nation, per 247Sports, and has already committed to Clemson, while Salem’s Lewis is the 11th-ranked senior nationally, the top-ranked running back in the state, and has committed to Tennessee. The contest also features Spartans linebacker Chris Cole, Virginia’s top-ranked player, who is less than three weeks away from announcing his college commitment.

Liberty Christian finished 11-2 last year and reached the Region 3C title game, while Salem went 10-3 and fell short of the Class 4 state semifinals, a spot it’s reached in nine of the last 11 seasons.

Pulaski County at Lord Botetourt, Sept. 8

Both situated in Region 3D now, the Cougars and Cavaliers are squaring off for the first time since 2008 when Lord Botetourt, 2-8 that year, struggled as a program.

Things have changed since then however, as Jamie Harless has led a turnaround in Daleville, posting a 106-30 head-coaching record since taking over in 2012, reaching the state championship game twice. Lord Botetourt will be looking for its inaugural victory over Pulaski, having gone 0-5-1 against the Cougars all-time, dating back to 1974.

Pulaski County is coming off back-to-back losing seasons, which it last experienced in the 2013-14 seasons.

William Fleming at Patrick Henry, Sept. 15

This is a classic Roanoke crosstown rivalry game that is sure to get the city buzzing in the days leading up to kickoff.

The two squads have faced each other 72 times since Patrick Henry High School opened in 1961, sometimes matching up twice in a season, with the Patriots holding a slight lead in the series with 38 wins (the teams tied four times). They’ve owned the matchup in recent years, beating the Colonels in 11 of the last 12 meetings, including seven straight, and are coming off their first nine-win season since 2000, which included a monumental victory over Salem, the team’s first in 28 years.

A victory is not certain for Patrick Henry, however, as William Fleming will be coming into Merrill Gainer Field with head coach Nick Leftwich, who found the recipe to score an upset win over the Patriots last year as head coach of Cave Spring. Leftwich is installing an I-formation offense with the Colonels.

Narrows at Giles, Sept. 15

This is an intense Giles County rivalry between two Region 1C foes that has really heated up in recent years.

The Spartans won 16 straight games from 2003-18 until the Green Wave, losers of 26 of their last 27 meetings up to that point, snagged back-to-back victories in 2019 and the spring 2021 season (the fall 2020 season was postponed due to COVID-19), which included a dominant 34-0 shutout. Narrows bit back, however, and has grabbed the last two contests, narrowly winning last year’s affair 16-14.

Patrick Henry at Salem, Sept. 22

The Patriots will no doubt be eager to reinforce last year’s win over their River Ridge District foe, while the Spartans will be hungry to get this annual meeting back on track in their eyes.

Patrick Henry shut down the Salem offense en route to a 17-7 victory, its first win over the Spartans in 28 years. It had lost 10 straight games in the series dating back to its last win in 1994.

The contest also will feature two of the top-four-ranked linebackers in the state, according to 247Sports, in Patrick Henry’s Bodie Kahoun, a Notre Dame commit, and Salem’s Cole, who has offers from Georgia, Southern Cal and Penn State. Both players also catch passes on offense, so we’ll see how they might match up across from each other.

Christiansburg at Riverheads, Sept. 29

The first-ever meeting between the two programs should serve as a solid midseason test for a Blue Demons squad that is coming off a Region 3D title and will be reaching higher this season.

Despite facing a Class 2 team, Christiansburg will have its work cut out as Riverheads has won seven straight state championships, all in Class 1.

The Blue Demons are equipped with one of the top-ranked juniors in the state in Carter Stallard, a 6-foot-8, 310-pound two-way player on the line who has already received offers from 10 FBS schools, including West Virginia, Louisville and Marshall.

George Wythe at Galax, Sept. 29

The Maroon Tide won 10 straight games against their Mountain Empire District foe from 2016-21, including four playoff contests, and with it, seven straight region championships, until the Maroons snapped that streak last year with a 20-7 win and took the Region 1C title themselves.

This season’s all-maroon battle will be the eighth game at Galax Athletic Field in their last 10 meetings.

Radford at Glenvar, Sept. 29

Don’t let Glenvar’s three-game winning streak in this rivalry fool you. Those contests have been absolute barn burners, 16-14, 23-21 and 37-34 finishes, the last two of which the Highlanders won on the last play of the game. Radford won the year before that with a close 13-7 victory.

The teams are district and region foes, so playoff implications are always on the line when they meet. This season’s meeting is slated to be a quarterback showdown between Radford’s Landen Clark and Glenvar’s Brody Dawyot.

Hidden Valley at Cave Spring, Oct. 6

These two teams, their schools separated by less than 3 miles, will meet on the shared Dwight Bogle Stadium in the month of October for the first time after having historically faced each other in their regular-season finales and more recently squaring off in the season openers.

Hidden Valley owns a 14-6 record in the series since the school opened in 2002, winning nine straight from 2011-19, but it’s flip-flopped victories with Cave Spring over the last three years. In the spring 2021 season, the Knights eked out a 17-14 win, then the Titans got revenge four months later with a 14-12 win to open the fall 2021 season.

Cave Spring then really took it to Hidden Valley last year, shutting out its River Ridge District opponent 37-0, and armed with first-year head coach Hunter Shepherd, will look to earn back-to-back victories in the series for the first time since it won three straight from 2003-05.

Magna Vista at Bassett, Oct. 20

Henry County’s only two high schools will face one another in the final stretch of the regular season and will have plenty of history to go off of.

The Warriors own a slight edge in the head-to-head series, 20-19, but the Bengals will host their Piedmont District rival having won six of their last seven meetings, including four straight and a notable 56-55 shootout in spring 2021 and a 49-13 playoff victory the following November.

It’s also worth noting that Bassett head coach Brandon Johnson, entering his seventh season, is a former assistant at Magna Vista.