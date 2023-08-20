With the 2023 Virginia high school football season just around the corner — season openers set for Aug. 25 — it’s time to take a look at some of the notable players in the area who will look to showcase their talents this year.

This is not a rankings list, nor is it a comprehensive roster of all the talent the area has to offer, but rather it’s a glimpse at a handful of student-athletes at different positions across different schools who the rest of the state might keep their eye on.

Kesean Anderson,

Lord Botetourt

The big 6-foot-4, 325-pound lineman is the 16th-ranked player in the state, according to ESPN, and will look to cap off his Cavaliers career as a returning First Team All-District defensive lineman and Second Team All-District offensive lineman. He plays offensive guard and nose guard.

Anderson is rated a three-star athlete and has committed to continue his football career at Ohio. He also fielded offers from Louisville and Old Dominion.

Cole Byrd, Bassett

Great season with my brothers!- Full season stats, (Playoffs included) Attempted touchbacks-(32/57) 56% TB ratio-(Kickoff long 70-4.0) PAT- 44/48 (2 Blocked)- 34,28,29yd field goals- And a punt inside the 2! Thank you @CoachJ1206 & @cheese74 for all of the opportunities! pic.twitter.com/yIOtU7gXDq — Cole Byrd (@ColeByrd60) November 19, 2022

The Bengals junior kicker and punter is back this season after earning a Class 3 All-State second-team selection as a sophomore, converting 44 of 48 point-after attempts and hitting field goals from 34 and 28 yards out.

Byrd reached touchback distances of 70 yards in a preseason scrimmage last week, and eclipsed 4.4 seconds in punt hang time. The 6-foot-3, 184-pound Byrd has posted videos on social media hitting uncontested field-goal distances over 50 yards. He attended a Kicking World camp this summer and was added to the organization’s Hot Prospect List.

Landen Clark, Radford

The 6-foot, 190-pound quarterback burst onto the scene last year when he led the Bobcats to a 10-2 record, winning their first eight games, and a spot in the Region 2C semifinals. He was named to the Class 2 All-State first team after completing 69% of his pass attempts (166 of 241) and throwing for 2,972 yards, 44 touchdowns and just one interception. He also picked off five passes on defense as a free safety.

Clark was ranked the No. 4 quarterback in Virginia by BVM Sports heading into the 2023 season, and has so far garnered scholarship offers from Elon, Maine, Old Dominion and Virginia Military Institute.

Chris Cole, Salem

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound linebacker is the top-ranked player in the state by both ESPN and 247Sports heading into the season.

Cole is a returning Class 4 All-State second-team selection after collecting 76 tackles, 11 of which went for loss, and enters his senior campaign having tacked on 35 pounds. He’s fielded FBS offers from over two dozen schools, has his list down to six (Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, Southern Cal and Virginia Tech) and is slated to announce his commitment Sept. 10.

Kendal Howard, Lord Botetourt

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Cavalier is the 11th-ranked player in Virginia, according to ESPN, and the second-ranked defensive tackle.

Howard earned Class 3 All-State second-team honors last season after racking up 20 sacks and forcing eight fumbles. He also blocked two punts and scored a defensive touchdown. A three-star recruit, he has committed to play for Wake Forest.

Bodie Kahoun, Patrick Henry

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker is a future Fighting Irish player after committing to Notre Dame in May.

Kahoun collected 81 tackles last season, as well as two sacks and one pass breakup. He’s the 11th-ranked player in the state, according to 247Sports, and the fourth-ranked linebacker.

Peyton Lewis, Salem

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior is an instrumental part of the Spartans run-heavy offense, returning to Salem after accumulating over 1,500 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He not only earned a Class 4 All-State first-team selection at running back last year, but garnered one as a kick returner and added a second-team selection as a punt returner.

A Tennessee commit, Lewis is the third-ranked player in the state, according to ESPN, and the top-ranked running back across ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals.com.

Kolier Pruett, Narrows

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior is part of a one-two punch receiving duo alongside teammate Carson Crigger, recording performances last season that included a 12-catch, 246-yard and five-touchdown game and a six-catch, 160-yard and three-touchdown game.

Pruett, who was also no stranger to kickoff and punt return touchdowns last fall, earned a Class 1 All-State first-team selection and was named Pioneer District Offensive Player of the Year. He has received a scholarship offer from Virginia Military Institute.

Moritz Schmoranzer, North Cross

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound lineman is fresh off a state championship-winning season with the Raiders last November, and a commitment to Pittsburgh in June.

Schmoranzer, who is originally from Langenfeld, Germany, played right tackle for North Cross last year where he earned a Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II All-State first-team selection. He’s the 16th-ranked player in the state, according to Rivals.com, and the third-ranked offensive lineman.

Carter Stallard, Christiansburg

The towering 6-foot-8, 310-pound offensive tackle, equipped with an 83-inch wingspan, is entering his junior season having already received scholarship offers from 10 FBS schools, including Virginia Tech, Maryland and Duke, and has taken a visit to Georgia.

Stallard, part of a Blue Demons squad that reached new heights by winning the Region 3D title last year and reaching the Class 3 state semifinals, recorded 83 pancakes and did not allow a single sack in 107 passing plays. He’s the 13th-ranked junior in the state, according to 247Sports, and the second-ranked offensive lineman.

DJ Toliver, Lord Botetourt

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound lineman is preparing for his senior season with the Cavaliers with 10 Division I offers on the table, including Virginia Tech, Penn State and Louisville.

Toliver is the 19th-ranked player in the state, according to ESPN, and the fourth-ranked offensive lineman.

Additional players to watch

Jakari Nicely (Lord Botetourt), Cade Lang (Lord Botetourt), Jeremiah Thompson (Christiansburg), Tanner Evans (Christiansburg), Tandom Smith (George Wythe), Laden Houston (George Wythe), Carson Crigger (Narrows), Austin Ashworth (Galax), Tedruhn Tucker (Galax)