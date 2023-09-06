Wyatt Campbell put the Bath County High School football team on his back Friday night.

The junior quarterback accounted for all seven of the Chargers touchdowns in an offensively fueled 52-38 victory over Page County in front of his home fans in Hot Springs. He not only racked up scores from under center, but contributed on special teams as well.

In the air, Campbell completed 6 of 9 passes for 109 yards and threw two touchdowns, but it was on the ground where he excelled, rushing for a whopping 238 yards on just 14 carries, an average of 17 yards, and collected four touchdowns. He also served as Bath County's punt returner and brought back a kick 65 yards all the way to the end zone.

For his efforts, Campbell is The Roanoke Times high school football Player of the Week for Week 2, beating out five other candidates in a reader poll.

