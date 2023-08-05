CHRISTIANSBURG — The burgeoning Christiansburg High School football program, one that went from a winless season in 2017 to now back-to-back 10-win seasons, reached a major milestone last fall when it claimed the Region 3D title and advanced to the Class 3 state semifinals.

The Blue Demons were proud of their accomplishment of course, but they wanted more, so a 43-0 drubbing by Heritage the following week, with a spot in the state championship game on the line, left them discontented as their campaign came to a close.

“There’s definitely a sour taste in our mouths from losing to Heritage,” quarterback Tanner Evans said. “It’s still in the back of our heads. We’re not too happy about it.”

With its 2023 season opener just over three weeks away and practices starting up this week, Christiansburg is zeroing in this season on the next steps in its growth, now that its program, according to head coach Alex Wilkins, is in a healthy place. That largely involves behavior that mirrors a team capable of going all the way, and staying in a routine.

“We’ve really focused on developing championship habits every day so that there’s no ebbs and flows,” said Wilkins, who is entering his seventh season leading the Blue Demons. “We want a team that’s consistent.”

Part of that consistency is the return of Evans, the reigning River Ridge District Offensive Player of the Year, who Wilkins called the best football player in Southwest Virginia. Under Evans, Christiansburg is drawing up plays that will run out of a range of formations, from a 22 personnel to an empty set.

The losses of running back Curtis Altizer and big-play receiver Jaylon Thompson to graduation leave big holes, so Evans will look to Brody Blount, Jeremiah Thompson and Spencer Conner to be his main targets this season.

“We’re going to lean on him a lot and put him in situations to use his skill set,” Wilkins said of Evans. “He’s very intelligent, he’s a heck of a runner, he can throw it as far as he needs. He’s a special player, so we’ll go through him but we’ll be very multiple on offense.”

The Blue Demons also lost four key lineman from their 2022 campaign, but their replacements are bringing just as much, if not more, size. Anchoring the line will be the 6-foot-8, 310-pound Carter Ballard, who’s the 13th ranked junior in the state, according to 247Sports.

Defensively, Christiansburg has five key returners to lead its simple base even front in linebackers Thompson, a First Team All-State selection, and Josiah Ratley, as well as defensive linemen Ballard and the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Jaidon Edwards. Blount, a defensive back, is also part of the mix.

The sub 200-pound Kenyon Jones and Donovon Richardson will provide athleticism at defensive end.

“We know we’re in Southwest Virginia and people run the football first down here, so we’ve got to be able to (stop) that,” Wilkins said. “And we’ve got some changeups for when we face 10 personnel teams and capable throwers and balanced offenses.”

The Blue Demons’ 2023 slate is chock-full of challenging competition. Region opponents Abingdon and William Byrd come up early on their schedule, in Weeks 2 and 3, while an away bout with Pulaski County, a rematch of last year’s thrilling three-point victory, comes in Week 5.

They’ll also travel to Riverheads, winners of seven straight Class 1 state championships and now a Class 2 school, in Week 6, and finish their regular season against district foes Patrick Henry (9-3 last year) and Salem (10-3 last year).

A victory over Salem is one of the top goals for Wilkins, who is 0-6 against the Spartans since taking over at Christiansburg, which included a narrow 6-0 defeat last fall.

“We’ve got as tough a schedule as there is around,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough schedule and we know we’re going to have adversities throughout the year, and we’re just hopeful that our kids respond to that appropriately and it hardens us for hopefully a very positive postseason run.”

Christiansburg 2023 Schedule Aug. 25 - vs. Floyd County Sept. 1 - at Abingdon Sept. 8 - vs. William Byrd Sept. 15 - vs. Cave Spring Sept. 22 - at Pulaski County Sept. 29 - at Riverheads Oct. 6 - vs. Blacksburg Oct. 13 - at Hidden Valley Oct. 20 - vs. Patrick Henry Oct. 27 - at Salem