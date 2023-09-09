Blacksburg routed Floyd County 40-14 Friday night on the road to earn its first win since October 2019.

Ethan Karpa completed 15 of 25 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns for the Bruins (1-2), while Javier Waldron tallied seven receptions for 102 yards and one score. Jared Bradley ran for 95 yards on 18 carries and scored two TDs.

Taylor Deskins picked up 65 yards on eight carries with one score for the Buffaloes (0-3).

Lord Botetourt 48, Pulaski County 20

Tristan Overbay rushed for 240 yards and scored four touchdowns as the Cavaliers earned the program’s first-ever victory over the Cougars on Friday in Daleville.

Lord Botetourt (3-0) was previously 0-5-1 against Pulaski County (1-1) historically. The two squads met for the first time since 2008.

Overbay averaged 16 yards per carry, including a 45-yard scoring run.

Quarterback Jakari Nicely and TJ McGinnis also scored on the ground. Cade Lang had a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown.

Trevor Gallimore tallied two rushing touchdowns for Pulaski County.

Patrick Henry 48, Albemarle 6

Notre Dame commit Bodie Kahoun had a 27-yard fumble recovery touchdown as PH marched past Albemarle at home.

Joe Beasley completed 7 of 15 passes for 86 yards, threw a pair of touchdowns and added 42 rushing yards for Patrick Henry (3-0), while Chuck Webb scored two rushing TDs and Marcel Murray ran for 87 yards and a score on just six carries.

Northside 34, Hidden Valley 27

The Vikings were shut out in the second half but held on defensively to beat the Titans at Jim Hickam Field, one week removed from snapping a 13-game losing streak.

Angel Rigney completed 9 of 17 passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns for Northside (2-1). Javin Gibson had three receptions for 35 yards and two TDs. Rigney also had a game-high 89 rushing yards on 19 carries with a score, and Dakota Kelly picked up 69 yards on 10 carries.

Brayden Moore finished 10 of 21 for 236 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for Hidden Valley (0-3), adding 57 yards on seven carries. Jackson Getz tallied six receptions for 169 yards and two scores.

Salem 33, William Fleming 14

Jayveon Jones collected three rushing touchdowns as the Spartans pitched a second-half shutout to beat the Colonels in Roanoke.

Jones finished with 48 yards on 13 carries, while Peyton Lewis ran for 96 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown for Salem (2-1). Eli Taylor completed 6 of 10 passes for 57 yards.

Chris Cole tallied a team-high 12 tackles on defense and recorded his squad’s lone sack of the game.

Jycer Peterson completed 9 of 22 passes for 65 yards and one touchdown for William Fleming (2-1), and ran for 110 yards on 10 carries. Malachi Coleman added 64 yards on 16 carries.

Roanoke Catholic 52, Fishburne Military Academy 24

The Celtics totaled 283 rushing yards in a big win over the Caissons in Waynesboro.

Damarion Perdue tallied 124 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns for Roanoke Catholic (1-1), tacking on a 49-yard punt return TD, while Jaylen Merchant added 83 yards on six carries and Kyshead Arrington picked up 78 yards on four carries with three scores. Arrington also returned a kickoff 66 yards to the end zone.

Radford 42, Virginia High 3

Quarterback Landen Clark totaled five touchdowns as the Bobcats (3-0) rolled past the Bearcats (1-2) in Bristol.

Clark finished 14 of 25 passing for 196 yards and one score, while rushing for 80 yards on eight carries with four TDs. Max Kanipe collected 158 receiving yards on seven catches, including a 51-yard touchdown for Radford, which outgained Virginia High 386-42.

Glenvar 7, Cave Spring 3

Peyton Deel had two interceptions on defense as the Highlanders outlasted the Knights in a low-scoring affair in Salem.

Jack Camper finished with 15 total tackles for Glenvar (3-0). Brody Dawyot completed 6 of 17 passes for 64 yards with an interception, and added 64 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

LCA 49, Franklin County 6

Clemson commit Gideon Davidson racked up five touchdowns as the Bulldogs throttled the Eagles in Lynchburg.

Davidson finished with 131 rushing yards on nine carries, while scoring four TDs on the ground and one on a 56-yard punt return for Liberty Christian Academy (2-0).

Franklin County (1-2) scored on an 84-yard pass from Winston Davenport to David Kasey. Davenport finished 7 of 13 for 113 yards, while Kasey ended with 96 yards on three receptions.

James River 41, Parry McCluer 15

Gavin Binns rushed for 122 yards on 12 carries in less than three quarters before an injury took him out of the game as the Knights rolled past the Fighting Blues in Buchanan.

Binns opened the game with a 67-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. Zeal Hammons finished 4 of 8 passing for 103 yards and two scores for James River (3-0), while Maddox Woodyard added a 74-yard kickoff return touchdown and Mitchell Snare recovered a muffed punt for a TD.

Nathan Glass went 12 of 23 for 130 yards with two touchdowns for Parry McCluer (2-1).

Patrick County 24, North Stokes (N.C.) 20

Aden Penn racked up 244 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns as the Cougars edged the Vikings in Danbury, North Carolina.

Penn averaged over 17 yards per carry, while Ja Howard made 10 tackles on defense for Patrick County (2-1) and Reyli Martinez added a 40-yard field goal.

Narrows 34, Chilhowie 15

The Green Waves got on the board with a 73-yard pick-six by Elijah Knoetze and ran away with a win over the Warriors.

Levi Smith caught six passes for 113 yards and a touchdown for Narrows (3-0), while Hunter Owens went 12 of 20 passing for 152 yards and two scores. Cooper Helvey added 72 rushing yards on 18 carries and two TDs.

Asher Chapman completed 17 of 24 passes for 178 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for Chilhowie (2-1), while Ian Sturgill ran for 98 yards on 23 carries. Noah Hill had six receptions for 89 yards.

Galax 21, Carroll County 13

Tedruhn Tucker ran for 207 yards on a whopping 41 carries as the Maroon Tide held off the visiting Cavaliers to grab their first win of the season.

Tucker tallied 119 yards on 26 carries in the first half alone. Tommy Jones completed 5 of 10 passes for 70 yards for Galax (1-2).

Nathanael Dalton had 73 yards, including a 60-yard TD run, on just three carries for Carroll County (1-2), while all 104 of Cody Reece’s passing yards came on his team’s final possession. Reece finished 6 of 12 with an interception.

Chatham 34, Martinsville 16

Latrell Hairston scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the red zone, but the Bulldogs fell to the Cavaliers on the road.

Hairston tallied his first score on 5-yard run in the first quarter, and added another on a 4-yard rush in the third.

Graham 37, George Wythe 0

The Maroons were held to 138 yards of total offense and were shut out for the first time since October 2021 in a loss to the defending Class 2 state champion G-Men in Wytheville.

Trey Rainey picked up 46 yards on five carries for George Wythe (0-2), while QB Tandom Smith added 39 rushing yards on 14 carries.

The game was delayed due to thunder with 8:01 remaining and did not continue.

Staunton River 57, Liberty 0

The Golden Eagles built a 43-0 halftime lead and notched their first win of the season with a blowout victory over the Minutemen.

Seven different players scored a touchdown for Staunton River (1-2). Quarterback Brady Barns had a 31-yard rushing score and a 19-yard passing score, connecting with Parker Chewning. Chewning also earned a fumble recovery TD.

Alleghany 55, Rockbridge 8

Hayden and Hunter Knighton combined for four touchdowns as the Cougars trounced the Wildcats in Lexington.

Hayden Knighton had a 55-yard pick-six and a 19-yard touchdown reception from Des Jordan, while Hunter Knighton scored on 18-yard and 38-yard runs.

Jordan also threw a 14-yard scoring pass to Purcel Turner and ran in another touchdown from 23 yards out for Alleghany (3-0).

Elijah Fox tallied the lone points for Rockbridge County (0-3) on a 10-yard run.

Bassett 35, Dan River 12

Zycheus Hylton rushed for 110 yards on 17 carries, including a 45-yard touchdown run, as the Bengals knocked off the Wildcats in Ringgold.

Donald Patterson caught two touchdown passes and finished with four receptions for 37 yards for Bassett (2-1). Keelan Price-Kent completed 9 of 17 passes for 96 yards and one TD, and David Cook added a touchdown pass. Jaylen Lide picked up 71 receiving yards on five receptions and tallied two interceptions on defense, returning one 38 yards for a pick-six.

D.J. Gregory collected 193 yards on 27 carries for Dan River (1-2), including a 91-yard scoring run, while Keyan Brooks went 8 of 12 for 39 yards and two picks and Stanford Lipscomb went 6 for 8 for 84 yards and one interception. Jacoby David caught three passes for 95 yards.