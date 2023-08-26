William Fleming rushed for 331 yards and shut out Hidden Valley, 32-0, in its season opener Friday night to give Nick Leftwich his first win as head coach.

Malachi Coleman scored a pair of first-quarter rushing touchdowns, including an 85-yarder, and finished with 130 yards on nine carries for the Colonels (1-0), while Davion Faulkner tallied three touchdowns and ended with 62 yards on 12 carries.

Brayden Moore completed 7 of 24 passes for 99 yards and an interception for the Titans (0-1), who were held to minus-28 yards on the ground. Jackson Getz had three receptions for 52 yards. Daniel Robinson collected 10 tackles, Kohen Whitenack notched a sack and Brenden Rose had an interception on defense.

William Fleming is at Albemarle (0-1) next week, while Hidden Valley travels to William Byrd (1-0).

Christiansburg 42,

Floyd County 0

Quarterback Tanner Evans notched five touchdowns as the Blue Demons blanked the Buffaloes.

Evans finished with 101 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and 131 yards through the air on 5-of-12 passing with one TD in two and a half quarters of work. Matt Ennis added a 51-yard rushing score for Christiansburg (1-0).

Floyd County (0-1) was held to 87 yards of total offense, including 17 in the first half.

Christiansburg is at Abingdon (0-1) next week, while Floyd County hosts Fort Chiswell (1-0).

Radford 42, George Wythe 7

Quarterback Landen Clark ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more as the Bobcats rolled past the Maroons.

Clark finished 12 of 24 passing for 183 yards and added 37 rushing yards on nine carries. Max Kanipe hauled in seven catches for 145 yards and a score, and Keymoni Kimbrough tacked on 85 yards on seven carries and one TD for Radford (1-0).

Tandom Smith completed 14 of 21 passes for 145 yards for George Wythe (0-1) and threw a 55-yard TD pass to Laden Houston, who ended with 69 yards on three catches and added 34 rushing yards on seven carries.

Radford hosts Giles (1-0) next week, while George Wythe is off.

Grayson County 14,

Alleghany County (N.C.) 12

The Blue Devils stopped a potential game-tying two-point attempt with 23 seconds remaining to hold off the Trojans of Sparta, North Carolina on the road.

Keyshawn Phipps had an 84-yard kickoff return for Grayson County (1-0). Quarterback Austin Dowell earned 45 rushing yards on 12 carries, threw a 12-yard TD pass to Mac Goad and intercepted a pass on defense. Aaron Peterson added 32 yards on four carries.

Grayson County travels to Carroll County (1-0) on Thursday.

Giles 35, Blacksburg 8

After a scoreless first quarter, the Spartans broke open their season opener with 22 points, including a safety, in the second period and ran away with a blowout victory over the Bruins.

Christian Ratcliffe ran for 134 yards and three TDs for Giles (1-0) and completed 4 of 5 passes for 80 yards. Khalik Saunders added 62 rushing yards and one score.

Ethan Karpa went 8 of 13 passing for 97 yards for Blacksburg (0-1), which extended its losing streak to 28 straight games, and Jared Bradley added 42 rushing yards.

Giles is at Radford (1-0) next week, while Blacksburg hosts Lord Botetourt (0-1).

Chilhowie 21, Marion 9

The Warriors scored 21 unanswered points to snap a 14-game losing skid, dating back to October 2021, as Reid Sturgill won his head-coaching debut in a win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Noah Hill caught three passes for 86 yards for Chilhowie (1-0), including TD receptions of 27 and 15 yards from QB Asher Chapman, while Ian Sturgill ran for 131 yards on 18 carries and one score.

Reid Osborne threw a scoring pass to Brody Whitt for Marion’s lone touchdown. The Scarlett Hurricane have lost 10 straight.

Chilhowie is at J.I. Burton (0-1) next week, while Marion hosts Central Wise (1-0).

Carroll County 22,

Grundy 16

The Cavaliers scored a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, tacking on a two-point conversion, and pitched a second-half shutout to beat the Golden Wave.

Carroll County (1-0) hosts Grayson County (1-0) on Thursday.

Fort Chiswell 14,

Rural Retreat 12

The Indians failed to convert a potential game-tying two-point conversion with four minutes remaining as the Pioneers held on for the Week 1 win.

Caleb Roberts threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns for Rural Retreat (0-1), hitting Austin Umberger and Gunner Hagerman for scoring plays of 23 and 9 yards. Tucker Fontaine tacked on 57 yards on six catches.

Michael Melton scored two touchdowns for Fort Chiswell (1-0), returning the opening kickoff 69 yards and adding a 69-yard run in the third quarter.

Rural Retreat is at Eastern Montgomery (0-1) next week, while Fort Chiswell is at Floyd County (0-1).

Cave Spring 42,

Western Albemarle 3

Hunter Shepherd won his head coaching debut as the Knights rolled past the Warriors.

Cave Spring (1-0) scored two first-quarter touchdowns, added another in the second for a 21-3 halftime lead and tacked on three more scores in the final two frames.

Cave Spring hosts Northside (0-1) next week.

Patrick County 21,

Martinsville 15

Following a successful onside kick, the Cougars scored a go-ahead 15-yard touchdown on a pass from Easton Harris to Connor Goad with 7:21 remaining and held on the beat the Bulldogs.

Patrick County (1-0) hosts Bassett (0-1) next week, while Martinsville (0-1) hosts Getna (0-1).

Franklin County 28,

Bassett 24

The Eagles overcame a 17-point halftime deficit to clip the Bengals on the road.

Franklin County (1-0) scored a go-ahead touchdown with just over three minutes remaining, then sealed its victory with an interception on defense with nine seconds left.

Franklin County is at Salem (0-1) next week, while Bassett (0-1) is at Patrick County (1-0).