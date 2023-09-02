William Byrd rushed for 176 yards as it ran past Hidden Valley 47-7 on Friday night in Vinton to move to 2-0 for the first time in five years.

Quarterback Israel Hairston completed 6 of 11 passes for 48 yards for the Terriers (2-0) and ran for a game-high 78 yards on seven carries with two touchdowns. Brayden Andrews collected 73 yards on 14 carries and one score, while John Kiker and Jamez Toler also added rushing TDs.

Bricen Lancaster converted a 38-yard field-goal attempt.

Salem 48, Franklin County 7

The Spartans used a pair of 100-yard rushers to march past the Eagles in Salem.

Tennessee commit Peyton Lewis racked up a game-high 141 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns, while Jayveon Jones collected 114 yards on eight carries and scored three touchdowns for Salem (1-1), which finished with 283 yards on the ground. Eli Taylor completed 8 of 13 passes for 129 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Ryder Gardner scored the lone touchdown of the night for Franklin County (1-1), a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter, while Rashaun Hughey finished with a team-high 33 yards on 18 carries. Winston Davenport went 4 for 12 passing for 68 yards and three picks.

Lord Botetourt 83, Blacksburg 6

Jakari Nicely ran for 162 yards and scored four touchdowns as the Cavaliers built a 71-point halftime lead en route to a dominating win over the Bruins on the road.

Nicely averaged more than 20 yards per carry, while Zion Woody ran for 115 yards on eight carries with one score and TJ McGinnis tallied three rushing scores along with 84 yards on five carries. Lord Botetourt totaled 470 yards on the ground.

Blacksburg (0-2) lost its 29th straight game.

Christiansburg 45, Abingdon 7The Blue Demons racked up 396 yards of total offense as they rolled past the Falcons on the road in a rematch of last year’s first-round playoff meeting.

Tanner Evans threw two touchdown passes, including a 73-yard strike to JT Thompson, and ran for two TDs, including a 40-yard burst, for Christiansburg (2-0). He completed 5 of 9 passes for 136 yards and finished with 74 rushing yards on five carries.

Matt Annis tallied 107 yards on nine carries with one TD for the Blue Demons.

William Fleming 15, Albemarle 9Kyah Jordan collected two sacks, two tackles for loss and recovered a fumble as the Colonels outlasted the Patriots in a low-scoring contest in Charlottesville.

Ty Henderson added two sacks and three tackles for loss for William Fleming (2-0). On offense, Malachi Coleman rushed for 179 yards on 25 carries with a fumble, while Jycer Preston completed 7 of 11 passes for 123 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. K’ron Furguson hauled in five catches for 85 yards.

The Colonels are 2-0 for the first time since 2019.

Magna Vista 53, Dan River 6

Christopher Breshers ran for 125 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns as the Warriors earned a blowout win over the Wildcats at “The Hole” in Ridgeway.

Simeon Moore threw for 124 yards on 5 of 8 passing for Magna Vista (2-0) with three touchdown passes. J’mere Hairston picked up 71 yards receiving on two catches, including a 66-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Dan River (1-1) was held to 73 yards of total offense.

Glenvar 63, Liberty 0

Brady Dawyot threw four touchdown passes, all to different receivers, as the Highlanders rumbled past the Minutemen in Salem.

Dawyot finished 9 of 13 for 143 passing yards, including a 50-yard strike to Peyton Deel, and added a touchdown on the ground. Carl Muse had a 15-yard pick-six on defense, and Nate Johnson recorded two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble for Glenvar (2-0).

Rural Retreat 40, Eastern Montgomery 0

The Indians held the Mustangs to 139 total yards and forced four turnovers as they grabbed their fourth shutout victory in their last 10 games in a win in Elliston.

Trever Shelton earned a receiving touchdown from quarterback Caleb Roberts and recorded a 14-yard fumble recovery touchdown for Rural Retreat (1-1), while Gunner Hagerman tallied two rushing scores.

Narrows 31, Holston 30

Hunter Owens hit Matt McGlothlin in the end zone for a game-winning two-point conversion with no time left as the Green Wave walked it off against the Cavaliers in Damascus.

McGlothlin hauled in a tipped 52-yard Hail Mary pass from Owens on the previous play to score a touchdown and give Narrows (2-0) a chance to win. Owens finished 13 of 26 for 246 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Noah Tweed led Holston (1-1) with 158 rushing yards and scored all four of his team’s touchdowns, including an 84-yard kickoff return score.

Radford 35, Giles 0

Landen Clark threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns as the Bobcats blanked the Spartans at home.

Clark finished 14 of 22 in the air and added 52 yards on two carries and a 37-yard touchdown on the ground. Sincere Taylor caught five passes for 154 yards for Radford (2-0), including a 57-yard TD reception, and Max Kanipe notched five catches for 78 yards and a 29-yard TD reception. Couper Doyle had an interception on defense.

Christian Ratcliffe led Giles (1-1) with 42 yards on 13 carries, while Khalik Saunders was close behind with 41 yards on eight carries.

James River 34, Randolph-Henry 16

Sophomore Gavin Binns ran for 158 yards on 20 carries, scored two touchdowns and returned an interception 48 yards for a pick-six as the Knights pulled away from the Statesmen in Buchanan.

Maddox Woodyard earned an 85-yard kickoff return touchdown for James River (2-0), and Evan Byers added a 9-yard rushing score.

Alleghany 34, Fort Defiance 6

Hunter DePriest’s game-opening 91-yard kickoff return touchdown set the tone as the Cougars built a 20-0 halftime lead and throttled the Indians in Covington.

Purcel Turner caught five passes, including touchdown receptions of 74 and 5 yards, for 103 yards for Alleghany (2-0), while Des Jordan completed 10 of 18 passes for 156 yards and scored a 12-yard touchdown on the ground. DePriest also returned a 45-yard fumble for a score.

Bradley Hebb had 95 yards on 10 carries for Fort Defiance (0-2).

Fort Chiswell 20, Floyd County 12

Michael Melton racked up 148 yards on 11 carries as the Pioneers fended off the Buffaloes in Floyd.

Melton had scoring runs of 55 and 58 yards, while Russell Stoots added a 6-yard TD run for Fort Chiswell (2-0).

Joseph March tallied 91 yards on 13 carries for Floyd County (0-2), while quarterback Rylan Swortzel threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Eion McPeak and ran in a 21-yard touchdown run. McPeak caught seven passes for 61 yards.

Bassett 34, Patrick County 10

The Bengals roared past the Cougars for their first win of the season Friday night in Stuart.

Cole Byrd hit a school-record 51-yard field goal for Bassett (1-1).

Aden Penn ran for 75 yards on eight carries with a touchdown for Patrick County (1-1), while Stephen Spencer had 75 yards on 16 carries. Easton Harris completed 6 of 9 passes for 27 yards. Joshua Jimrusti tallied six tackles on defense, including one for loss, and Reyli Martinez hit a 35-yard field goal.

Bath County 52, Page County 38

Wyatt Campbell ran for 238 yards and accounted for seven total touchdowns as the Chargers knocked off the Panthers in an offensively fueled contest in Hot Springs.

Campbell scored four rushing touchdowns, threw two TDs on 6-of-9 passing for 109 yards and returned a punt 65 yards to the end zone. Andrew Turner added a 35-yard field goal for Bath County (2-0).

Ethan Bryant collected over 100 yards from scrimmage for Page County (0-2), picking up 51 rushing yards on six carries and tallying 46 receiving yards on three catches with a touchdown. Bryant also racked up 14 tackles on defense, and teammate Owen Perdue forced a pair of fumbles.

Chilhowie 56, J.I. Burton 20

Ian Sturgill ran for 182 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns as the Warriors moved to 2-0 under first-year head coach Reid Sturgill in Norton.

Justin Gonzalez added 124 yards on 16 carries and two TDs for Chilhowie (2-0), while Noah Hill recorded 92 receiving yards on two catches. Asher Chapman threw for 123 yards.

Tyson Welch had 129 passing yards and two touchdowns for J.I. Burton (0-2).

Parry McCluer 44, Cumberland 8

J.J. Jones had a 25-yard pick-six as the Fighting Blues stormed their way past the Dukes in Buena Vista.

Jones finished with 54 rushing yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns for Parry McCluer (2-0), while Nathan Glass completed 6 of 11 passes for 82 yards and one TD and Park Camden recorded three receptions for 55 yards.

Anthony Gonzalez and Aaron Pruett also tallied interceptions on defense.

Marion 27, Central Wise 12

Reid Osborne threw for two touchdowns and scored another on the ground as the Scarlet Hurricanes snapped a 10-game losing streak with a win over the Warriors.

Marion (1-1), which built a 20-0 lead in the third quarter, outgained Central Wise (1-1) 350-72 in total offense.