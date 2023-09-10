In the immediate moments after grabbing a hat off the table and placing it on his head to cheers and applause from the audience in front of him, Chris Cole was all smiles.

But a few minutes later, as the celebration continued, tears began to stream down his cheeks as he was overcome with emotion. The moment suddenly hit him.

“I’d say it was the greatest moment of my life,” he said. “I always dreamed of this, and now to have it happen, I’m super blessed and just thankful for this.”

Cole, the Salem linebacker who for several months has been the top-ranked high school football player in Virginia, announced his verbal commitment Sunday to continue his career at the two-time defending national champion University of Georgia.

“I just always felt it in my heart to go there,” he said. “The players and the coaches, I really just fit in with them, and I felt like if I went there, I’d be the best-developed.”

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound four-star recruit, who converted from defensive back to linebacker last year, has been heavily recruited, receiving well over two dozen scholarship offers from FBS programs across the country. Heading into Sunday’s announcement, held at 202 Social House in downtown Roanoke, he had narrowed his list to six finalists, including Penn State, Virginia Tech, Miami, Southern California and Tennessee.

He took an official visit to Knoxville on Saturday for the Volunteers’ game against Austin Peay, which he said solidified his decision to take his talents to Athens.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a long time, and I just didn’t know when to say it, but after the Tennessee game I just felt like Georgia would be the best place for me,” he said. “Kirby Smart really loves his players. It’s not only about football there, it’s about the person too, and the ways he can develop them. The people around there, the players and the whole community, I really liked the support.”

In addition to his top ranking in the state, Cole is also the No. 6 linebacker in the nation and No. 56 overall player, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“This is my 23rd season, and very few have worked as hard as he does,” Salem coach Don Holter said. “He’s the first one there, last one to leave, and we get after it. At Salem, we work extremely hard preparing our players and our players buy into that, and he is at the top.”

Cole earned a Class 4 all-state second-team selection after last season when he collected 76 tackles, 11 of which went for loss. Ahead of his senior campaign, he tacked on 35 pounds in the weight room.

His mother, Lakeshia Cole, said that although it was a long recruiting process, his son handled it with pride and was studious about the schools that were in contact.

“He wanted to see and educate himself on what each program had to offer so when it was time for the decision he wanted to make a very informed decision,” she said. “It was very hard for him to come to this decision. It’s been a long week, but I think he’s proud of the decision he’s made and looking forward to competing at the next level.”

Cole still has the vast majority of his senior season with the Spartans remaining, just three weeks into the regular season, so Holter hopes he soaks it all in before heading to play “between the hedges.”

“It’s what I told him, your journey is just beginning. It’s not a destination,” Holter said. “He has huge opportunities in front of him, but he needs to guard against complacency, have an outstanding senior year, enjoy those moments, enjoy those moments with your teammates and have much success, and then when it’s time, you move on and begin another journey and chapter to your story.”