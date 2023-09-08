CHRISTIANSBURG — The Christiansburg High School football team jogged back into George Porterfield Stadium after a weather delay ready for another shot on defense.

After letting William Byrd get back into Friday night’s game with a long-distance touchdown on fourth down, the Blue Demons returned to the field determined to come up with stops.

And they did, churning out a pair of fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter, backed up in their own territory, to hold off the Terriers and come away with a 14-10 victory to move to 3-0 on the season.

“I’m proud of our kids, having the championship pedigree, the championship mentality to make those plays,” Christiansburg coach Alex Wilkens said. “That’s what good football teams do. They make plays, they get off the field on third and fourth down, and we’re proud of our kids for being able to make plays when they matter most.”

On its first fourth down of the final frame, a fourth-and-1 from the 40 in the first minute, William Byrd quarterback Israel Hairston was taken down on a QB keeper for a 5-yard loss. The Terriers (2-1) got the ball back with seven and a half minutes left from their own 1-yard line and moved to the opposing 31, where on fourth-and-7, Hairston aired a pass downfield to a receiver, who couldn’t haul in the catch with two defenders converging on him.

The Blue Demons (3-0) took over and ran out the remaining 4:09 of the contest.

“They were big, and that’s what ‘Championship Habits’ is,” said junior lineman Carter Stallard, repeating this year’s team slogan. “In my opinion, that’s what wins games, is having that execution.”

Christiansburg quarterback Tanner Evans finished 4 of 9 in the air for 34 yards and one touchdown, while adding 90 yards on 23 carries with one score and one fumble. Izaiah Cotto picked up 51 yards on 12 carries.

“We pride ourselves on being balanced, and I know that feels weird for me to say that when we didn’t complete a lot of ball tonight, but they did specific things to take away our passing game,” Wilkens said. “So we felt like we had to run the football, and we did it well enough tonight to win the game.”

Hairston completed 12 of 19 passes for 158 yards for William Byrd, throwing one touchdown and one interception. Dominic Dulak collected four receptions for 88 yards and a score.

“I think our kids have proven to themselves that they belong here, that they belong in big games,” said Terriers coach Brad Lutz, whose squad lost 41-0 to the Blue Demons last year. “I’m not into moral victories, and a loss is a loss, but I know that there’s a lot of growth going on in our program and I think it’s showing each Friday night.”

After forcing a three-and-out on defense to start the game, William Byrd took over on offense and capped off a 10-play drive when Bricen Lancaster hit a 23-yard field goal to get on the board.

Christiansburg gave up the ball via fumble in enemy territory on its next drive, but got it right back when Josiah Ratley picked off Hairston and brought it back to the opposing 28-yard line. Helped along by a 20-yard completion from Evans to Donovan Richardson on third-and-6, the Blue Demons scored five plays later when Evans scrambled out of the pocket and dove for the front-left pylon for a 2-yard touchdown.

The two teams then traded fumbles before William Byrd stopped Christiansburg on fourth-and-7 from the 25 with less than 30 seconds remaining in the half to keep the contest within a possession at the break.

After forcing a Terriers punt to open the second half, the Blue Demons executed an 11-play drive that took more than six minutes off the clock, highlighted by a trio of third-down conversions and capped off when Evans hit Richardson in the back of the end zone on a 1-yard jump pass. Richardson hauled in the pass with one foot in bounds.

On its next drive, William Byrd decided to go for it on a crucial fourth-and-3 from its own 47. Dulak hauled in a low throw from Hairston past the chains, then bounced outside and outran defenders for a 53-yard score to give the Terriers their first touchdown of the night and get them back within a possession with 2:27 to play in the period.

Officials then suspended play due to lightning. The delay lasted a little under an hour.

Photos: From the William Byrd at Christiansburg football game