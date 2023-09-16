Quarterback Landen Clark threw four passing touchdowns and ran in another three as Radford rolled past Galax 56-19 on Friday night at home.

As part of his seven-touchdown performance, Clark completed 13 of 18 passes for 283 yards and carried the ball eight times for 135 rushing yards. He threw scoring strikes of 28, 17, 43 and 28 yards, and scoring runs of 10, 49 and 37 yards.

Max Kanipe caught one TD pass and finished with 182 receiving yards on five catches for the Bobcats (4-0), while Couper Coyle collected a pair of touchdown receptions and ended with 45 yards.

Galax (1-3) was outgained 544-146, held to minus 8 yards in the first half.

Glenvar 49, Hidden Valley 13

The Highlanders built a 35-0 lead by the second quarter to top the Titans in Roanoke.

Brayden Moore threw for 146 yards and one touchdown on 9-of-17 passing for Hidden Valley (0-4), while Hunter Mixon picked 116 yards and a score on 5-of-11 passing. Jackson Getz had five receptions for 84 yards and a 38-yard touchdown reception.

Chilhowie 25, Eastside 22

Justin Gonzalez hit a go-ahead 18-yard field goal with 6:38 remaining as the Warriors beat the Spartans on their home turf.

Asher Chapman threw two touchdown passes and finished 14 of 23 for 130 yards and an interception for Chilhowie (3-1), which overcame a 14-0 second-quarter deficit. Wide receiver Noah Hill threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Rylan Williams, who ended with six receptions for 45 yards, and Ian Sturgill rushed for 117 yards on 23 carries.

North Cross 28, Atlantic Shores Christian 7

After suffering the first loss of the season last week, the Raiders got back on track by shutting down the Seahawks in Chesapeake.

Brock Miles threw two touchdown passes for North Cross (3-1), connecting with Ja'Ziel Hart on both, while Jerel Rhodes and Kam Johnson each tallied scores on the ground. Hart also had an interception on defense, along with Xavier Mitchell, Josiah Hines and Jase Rhodes.

Bath County 48, Meadow Bridge (W.Va) 0

Quarterback Wyatt Campbell collected six touchdowns as the Chargers blanked the Wildcats in Hot Springs.

Campbell tallied four passing touchdowns, completing 7 of 9 passes for 185 yards, and added two rushing scores, finishing with 81 yards on five carries.

Andrew Turner picked up three receptions, two that went for TDs, for 128 yards for Bath County (4-0), and Luke Turner earned 89 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries. Cooper Lowry led the defense with 16 tackles, while Branden Gordon notched five tackles for loss.

Grayson County 24, Floyd County 20

Max Goad intercepted a pass with less than 15 seconds remaining to seal a victory in Independence and keep the Blue Devils unbeaten.

Goad also caught four passes for 68 yards and hauled in two touchdowns from Austin Dowell, who finished 8 of 17 for 69 yards and added 21 rushing yards and a score on eight carries. Aaron Peterson chipped in 52 yards on 14 carries for Grayson County (4-0).

Sam Phillips went 9 of 19 for 163 yards and two touchdowns and one interception for Floyd County (0-4), adding 121 rushing yards and a score on 20 carries. Rylan Swortzel had three receptions for 31 yards and two TDs, and Taylor Deskins picked up 58 rushing yards on seven carries.

Check back in later for more results.