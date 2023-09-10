The Hidden Valley volleyball team overcame a one-set deficit to beat Riverbend 18-25, 27-25, 15-7 on Saturday in the championship match of Albemarle High School’s Patriot Classic in Charlottesville.

The Titans (9-0) had an undefeated tournament run, topping Albemarle 25-7, 25-10, 15-6, Northside 25-7, 25-16, 15-8, Briar Woods 25-16, 19-25, 15-13 and Broad Run 25-18, 25-16, 15-3 to advance to the final.

Kansas State commit Caleigh Ponn averaged 16 kills per match and finished with 81 total, along with 30 digs and five blocks, while Calli Anderson collected 129 assists, eight aces and 26 digs. Lauren Whittaker added 31 digs and nine aces, and Sophie Arnold tallied 34 kills and eight aces.

FOOTBALL

Grayson County 24, Rural Retreat 14: Grayson County scored two touchdowns in the final seven minutes to beat Rural Retreat on Saturday on the road.

The game was originally scheduled to take place Friday night but was postponed due to lightning.

Aaron Peterson ran for 167 yards on 25 carries for the Blue Devils (3-0), icing the victory with a 66-yard touchdown run with 2:32 remaining to put his team up by double digits. Austin Dowell added 90 yards on 14 carries and completed nine of 19 passes for 92 yards. Keyshawn Phipps caught three passes for 56 yards and picked off a pass.

Caleb Roberts went 5 of 17 for 92 yards for the Indians (1-2), tossing a 22-yard touchdown pass to Tucker Fontaine in the fourth quarter. Hunter Vaught ran for 44 yards and one TD on 13 carries.