Salem’s Chris Cole and Patrick Henry’s Bodie Kahoun were named to the Butkus Award high school preseason watch list Thursday.

They are two of the 51 high school linebackers named on the list. The Butkus Award has been presented annually since 2008 to the nation’s top prep linebacker.

Kahoun, a two-sport star at PH, has verbally committed to play football at Notre Dame.

Cole is rated the top high school player in Virginia by 247Sports, On3 and ESPN. The four-star recruit is announcing his college choice at 6 p.m. Sunday; his finalists are Virginia Tech, Penn State, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee and Southern California.

Hokies recruit Gabriel Williams from Saint Vincent Pallotti in Maryland also made the watch list. Williams is currently the only linebacker in Tech’s 2024 recruiting class.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Virginia Tech 1, Navy 0

Natalie Mitchell scored in the first half to give the Hokies (3-1-3) a win over Navy (3-1-3) on Thursday in Annapolis, Md.

Alia Skinner had three saves for the Hokies.

SVU 2, Mary Washington 0

Audrey McKeon and Makinna Winterton scored to give the Knights (1-2) a win over the Eagles (2-1) on Wednesday night in Buena wwwVista.