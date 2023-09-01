Keyshawn Phipps of the Grayson County High School football team intercepted a pass in the end zone with 1:07 remaining to seal a 12-7 victory over Carroll County on Thursday night in Hillsville.

Phipps also caught a 28-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass from Austin Dowell with 2:18 to play. The senior finished with 110 yards receiving on five receptions.

Dowell completed 8 of 16 passes for 139 yards with an interception and added 40 yards on nine carries. Aaron Peterson ran for 114 yards and one TD on 16 carries for the Blue Devils (2-0).

Cody Reece went 7 of 10 passing for 121 yards for the Cavaliers (1-1). He threw an 11-yard TD pass to Bryce Smoot in the fourth quarter. Smoot finished with three catches for 40 yards and picked up 75 rushing yards on nine carries.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Va. Tech 3, Memphis 0

Elayna Duprey had 13 kills Friday to lead the Hokies (4-0) to a 25-12, 25-12, 25-20 win over the Tigers (2-2) on the first day of the Toledo Invitational in Ohio.

MEN’S SOCCER

Va. Tech 1, Loyola (Md.) 1

Virginia Tech freshman Oliver Roche scored an equalizer in the 58th minute as the Hokies (0-2-1) tied the Greyhounds (0-1-2) on Thursday night in Blacksburg.

UVa 1, George Mason 0

Stephen Annor Gyamfi scored in the 24th minute to give the Cavaliers (2-1) a win over the Patriots (0-2) on Thursday night in Charlottesville.