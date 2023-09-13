After two prolific performance on the gridiron last Friday, little could separate Landen Clark and Tristan Overbay in The Roanoke Times Player of the Week poll.

The two athletes finished dead even in the race for the Week 3 award, each receiving 46% of the votes cast. In doing so, both players have been recognized as recipients of it.

Clark, Radford's quarterback, totaled five touchdowns in a 42-3 victory over Virginia High. He threw for just one score, completing 14 of 25 passes for 196 yards, but ran for four TDs and picked up 80 rushing yards on just eight carries.

The 6-foot, 190-pound senior already has 14 touchdowns — eight rushing, six passing — through three games this season. He entered the year as the No. 4 ranked QB in Virginia by BVM Sports and has received scholarship offers from Elon, Maine, Old Dominion and VMI.

Overbay, in a convincing 48-20 win over Pulaski County, averaged 16 yards per carry as he racked up 240 rushing yards and four touchdowns for Lord Botetourt. He earned five carries of over 20 yards, including a 45-yard scoring run in the first quarter, and added a 51-yard burst in the third.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound junior has 357 rushing yards so far this season, averaging more than 13 yards per carry, with five touchdowns.

