As fireworks rang out over neighboring Salem Memorial Ballpark, the Salem High School football team was looking for some fireworks of its own late in Friday’s season opener against Liberty Christian Academy.

Down by seven, facing fourth down with 31 seconds remaining, Spartans quarterback Eli Taylor snapped the ball from the opposing 15-yard-line, faked a handoff and looked for an open receiver downfield.

Unable to find one, the junior southpaw tucked the ball and looked to run, but was met almost immediately by linebacker Elias Miraglia, who tackled the signal-caller behind the line of scrimmage and popped the ball out of his grasp to force a turnover on downs and seal a 21-14 Bulldogs victory at Salem Stadium.

“I’ve been coaching a long time. I coached college football for a while, coached a lot of different high schools, I’ve never been associated, in my career, with a win that was just so special,” LCA head coach Frank Rocco said. “That was just a special effort. It is unbelievable.”

As the second half turned into a defensive battle, the Bulldogs (1-0) finally struck late on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Jeb Moon to running back Gideon Davidson with 2:50 to play. The seven-play, 73-yard drive, which came after Jaden Cowart picked off Taylor on fourth down, included a big 56-yard rushing spurt by Davidson.

“We got down into the red zone and ran another little shnooker play and got him out of the backfield, and he just walked in,” Rocco said of Davidson. “When you need a play, you go to your thoroughbred, and that's what we basically did.”

The Spartans (0-1) ran their offense back out onto the field and opened their final possession with a 45-yard completion from Taylor to Khamari Garner to move into enemy territory. They made further gains on the ground until they were halted on three straight plays from the 15.

“It just took a lot of discipline,” Moon said of the fourth-down stop. “We had to do our job, and we knew if we did our jobs we’d be able to come out with good results.”

The highly anticipated Week 1 matchup also featured two of the best running backs in the state with Davidson, a Clemson commit, squaring off against Salem’s Peyton Lewis, a Tennessee commit. Davidson finished with 135 yards on 18 carries and a rushing touchdown in addition to his receiving touchdown, while Lewis ended with 137 yards on 25 carries and one score.

Moon completed nine of 18 passes for 123 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, while Taylor went 6 for 12 for 114 yards, no touchdowns and two picks. Jayveon Jones added 71 yards on the ground and Garner collected 89 yards on three catches in the air for the Spartans.

“We got stop after stop after stop, and didn’t get the last one. That’s all to Frank Rocco and his crew,” said Salem head coach Don Holter, whose squad has now lost its last three season openers. “These kids are resilient, and they believe in one another and their abilities in each other, and they’ll respond on Monday.”

The Spartans shook off a sluggish start after falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter following a 56-yard passing TD from Moon to Dalton Nesselrotte on the Bulldogs’ opening drive and a 4-yard score from Davidson to cap off a 10-play drive.

Lewis got Salem on the board with a 3-yard rushing score on the first play of the second quarter, and Josiah Persinger punched in a 3-yard touchdown on his first carry of the night to finish off an 11-play drive on the team's next possession. Jaelyn Allen also hauled in a tipped pass in the back of the end zone following Persinger’s score on the 2-point try to level the contest at 14-14.

The two squads went into the locker room knotted up after Persinger blocked a 28-yard field goal in the waning seconds of the half.

“We’ve been there before. These young men believe in each other and the coaching staff and their coaches believe in them,” Holter said. “They’re not going to blink, they’re not going to flinch. When times get tough, don’t get too high, don’t get too low, you just do the work.”

In the second half, LCA punted on three of its four drives, while Salem lost a fumble and failed to convert on three fourth-down attempts.

“Who’s going to fight? Who’s going to keep fighting? And our kids, on this day, our kids won the fight,” Rocco said.

Salem hosts Franklin County (1-0) next week, while Liberty Christian is off and will host Franklin County on Sept. 8.

