The football game scheduled for Friday night between Lord Botetourt and Appomattox County high schools has been canceled, according to a statement on the Appomattox County school division's website.

All activities scheduled to take place at Appomattox High this weekend have been canceled as well.

The school division's online statement did not cite a reason, however WSET (Channel 13) reported an unspecified threat prompted the evacuation of Appomattox County High on Friday.

A tweet from the Lord Botetourt athletic director's Twitter account Friday stated that the game was postponed and would be rescheduled for a date yet to be announced.