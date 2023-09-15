LOW MOOR — On the opening kickoff of Alleghany’s 2023 season, Purcel Turner fielded the ball, shed a few tackles and found nothing but room to run, returning the kick all the way to the end zone for a touchdown.

It was an emphatic way to start the game, as well as the inaugural season for the new singular high school football team in the county.

“It didn’t even feel real,” Turner said. “When I was going down the field I was like, is this really happening? But it was fun that game.”

The loud start was just the first highlight of a Week 1 blowout victory for the now-called Cougars, who have since added two more blowout wins in a 3-0 start after a new squad formed over the summer due to the merging of Alleghany and Covington High Schools, two institutions that once called each other rivals and now call each other allies.

And through the navigation of blending two separate squads into one, nearly seven weeks since practices first began, the new Alleghany is finding success.

“There’s a lot of emphasis on the merge,” senior defensive end Matthew “Moose” Clayton said of community sentiment. “But it’s just been so seamless that it hasn’t even crossed our minds, at least as players, in a while.”

Retiring the rivalry

Sept. 9 of the 2022 season marked the final football game between Alleghany and Covington, ending a head-to-head series that spanned five decades and was perennially a contest both teams circled on their schedule.

“I think it had waned a little bit as the schools had gotten smaller, but it was a strong rivalry,” Alleghany head coach Will Fields said. “It was one that the community showed up for, and they really enjoyed it. The kids looked forward to the game. It was always kind of the hallmark of the season.”

Since the rivalry’s infancy in the 1980s, proposals to have the two school systems unite had presented publicly, but it wasn’t until September 2020 that the measure was put into motion via a vote by both school boards. The boards cited a stark decline in population in Alleghany County, the site of both institutions, which in turn led to a drop in student enrollment and subsequent state funding.

Two years later, with the merger a done deal, the community showed up at Mountaineer Field for what they knew was the last-ever meeting between Alleghany and Covington. “One last go, then we are one” was the tagline printed on the game’s program.

“The environment of the game was insane,” Clayton said. “Everybody came out, everybody was there, and I know it meant a lot to a lot of people.”

For Fields, standing on the Alleghany sideline as head coach, it was more of a relief after the final whistle of a 30-6 win. He was looking forward to Covington players becoming his players.

“It was a good game, and we got past it and the feeling after was I was glad it was over,” he said. “I was glad I was going to be playing with those guys instead of against them.”

New faces, new look

Upon the Virginia Board of Education’s approval of the consolidation in January 2021, Alleghany and Covington became one school system, titled Alleghany Highlands Public Schools, in July 2022. The student bodies were joined together at Alleghany High School last month (Covington became the middle school).

Before the first day of classes, however, came the first day of football practice on July 31 and the preseason activities that followed. While the routine was not all that different for previous Alleghany players, former Covington players had to adjust to new commutes, new facilities and a new type of football.

Additionally with the merger, a new logo, team name and color scheme graced the team’s jerseys. The team was no longer the Alleghany Mountaineers but the Cougars, adopting Covington’s nickname, and instead of having red and blue uniforms, they replaced the red with Covington’s Navy blue and combined it with their own Columbia blue.

The first few practices were competitive, team members said, as players looked to prove themselves and win starting roles at a few overlapping positions. The depth chart was soon smoothed out.

Fields, who led Alleghany the previous three seasons, was named head coach of the consolidated team in January after a robust hiring process. He said the combined forces of each squad fit well, with linemen returning from Alleghany and skill players returning from Covington.

“I can’t understate the power of the coaches. They brought everyone together,” said Clayton, an Alleghany returner. “That’s not an easy feat, that’s 40 guys out there you’ve got to control. They know what they’re doing.”

That cohesion from the first week proved beneficial immediately when Turner, a wide receiver and defensive back who came from Covington, started the Cougars’ season off with a bang.

“People were gunning for spots, talking smack,” he said. “But when game time came, we were brothers and had to get the job done.”

So far, so good

Last year’s final contest between Alleghany and Covington was Clayton’s first real exposure to the rivalry.

A transfer from James River, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound senior didn’t know what the duel was all about but found it strange that those affiliated with the schools, separated by less than 6 miles, were nevertheless friends with each other.

Despite contentiousness and animosity that may have filled board rooms prior to the merger, it’s been camaraderie and companionship on the gridiron.

“Everybody is friends with everybody, so with the merge we haven’t had any issues because even when we were still rivals, everybody was friends with each other,” Clayton said. “There wasn’t much of an adjustment, it just gelled together.”

That fellowship has been displayed on Friday nights as well, as the Cougars, having shifted from Class 2 to Class 3 with the consolidation, have outscored opponents 124-21 through their first three games. It’s the first time an Alleghany football team has started the year 3-0 in back-to-back seasons since the 2009-10 campaigns.

Last year was also the first postseason berth for Alleghany since 2017, while Covington, despite starting 0-7, won its final three games and reached the playoffs.

This year’s early success can be attributed to where last year ended, Fields said, but he knows stiffer competition is fast-approaching. Fellows unbeatens Radford, Glenvar and James River, all Three Rivers District opponents, are on the Cougars’ slate.

“I think we’ve picked that up where we left off,” he said. “But we’re going to find out who we are here in the next month.”

Clayton credits much of Alleghany’s achievements to that team chemistry he said was evident from the start. That doesn’t happen, post-merger, without it.

“You’re not just playing with teammates, you’re playing with people who you care about,” he said. “So with our linemen, they’re not just blocking for the quarterback, they’re blocking for their friend, and that adds another level to it.”

Alleghany heads to Lewisburg, West Virginia, on Friday to take on Greenbrier East (0-3). The Cougars will then travel to Radford (3-0) on Sept. 22 before returning home to face Carroll County (1-2) on Oct. 6.