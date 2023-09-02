The defending Virginia Independent Schools Division II state champion North Cross School football team picked up its 12th straight victory Saturday afternoon with a 51-6 win over St. James in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Brock Miles threw four TD passes for the Raiders (2-0), completing a pair to Ja'Heil Hart. Kam Johnson caught a TD pass and added a rushing score, and Xavier Mitchell intercepted a pass that he returned all the way for a touchdown.