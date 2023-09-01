After his first field-goal attempt was tipped at the line of scrimmage, Maddux Fite was dead set on redemption.

With a chance to give the Northside High School football team a late lead in Friday’s clash with Cave Spring at Bogle Stadium, Fite jogged back onto the field two plays after he was banged up on his first try, a 30-yarder, when his legs were taken out from under him.

“I got hit in the knee and they said they were going to take me out. I said, ‘No can do,’ and then I came out the next play and hit a bomb,” Fite said. “Angel Rigney, he got in my face and said ‘You’re going to make it.’ I said, ‘All right, then I will.’”

This time, from 24 yards out, the junior drilled the kick between the uprights to give his squad the lead with 3.7 seconds remaining.

From there, Northside had to sweat out two ensuing kickoffs and an untimed down as the Knights made a last-ditch effort to win the game, but the Vikings held off their Region 3D foe to pull off a shocking 30-27 victory and snap a 13-game losing streak, which dated back to October 2021.

“I’m really happy for our kids. They put all the work in. The staff did a great job,” Northside coach Scott Fisher said. “They took it on the chin last year, got beat pretty good by Pulaski [last week], against a really good football team, and [this win] wasn’t pretty but we’ll take it.”

Cave Spring (1-1) battled back from a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit to tie the game on Jackson Steffen’s third rushing touchdown of the second half, a 26-yard scamper, and the extra point with 6:02 to play.

Northside (1-1) responded by executing a methodical 13-play, 59-yard drive, highlighted by a crucial fourth-and-short conversion on a 2-yard plunge by Dakota Kelly and capped off by Fite’s late strike with his leg.

“It took everything we had. We did everything we could,” Kelly said of the drive. “We got down the field, got lucky, got saved, got a couple more chances and then the kicker did what he did. Won us the game.”

Mykell Harvey finished with 139 rushing yards on just six carries for the Vikings, scoring one touchdown on the ground on a 63-yard jet sweep and one in the air on a 31-yard, fourth-down reception on the game’s opening drive. Rigney completed 10 of 14 passes for 93 yards and threw three touchdown passes, all in the first half.

Steffen was a workhorse for the Knights, carrying the ball 23 times (17 in the second half) for 146 yards and three touchdowns. Andrew Browning added 52 yards on 10 carries and a 1-yard scoring run that put Cave Spring on the board in the second period. Quarterback Garrett Lonker went 4 for 10 in the air for 74 yards.

“We shot ourselves in the foot,” Cave Spring first-year coach Hunter Shepherd said. “Every time we were at the yard line to do what we needed to do, we did something stupid, and that’s something we need to tighten up.”

