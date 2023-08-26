Athletic teams at Northside High School will no longer need to find another place to practice when harsh weather rolls into Roanoke.

The school officially introduced Jim Hickam Field’s newly installed artificial turf playing surface at Vikings Stadium on Friday evening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The school board is definitely thrilled to be able to do this,” said Chuck Lionberger, director of community relations at Roanoke County Public Schools. “This was our last field in Roanoke County, all of our other schools use artificial fields, and this will help not only to literally have a level playing field across the county, but also with wear and tear and things like that, this is a much better surface for the Northside teams to play on going forward.”

As part of the school system’s efforts to replace all of its high school stadiums with artificial turf, Northside’s installment marks the final piece of that plan as all five institutions now have the synthetic material. The school was approved to receive a turf field in December.

Friday’s ceremony was held as a precursor to the Northside football team’s season opener against Pulaski County. The Vikings have been practicing on the surface since the preseason began, and head coach Scott Fisher said having the field will come in handy when snow and heavy rain hits the area, and he won’t have to find another venue to practice under risk of damaging a grass field.

It’s great for our community and the school,” Fisher said. “What it does for us, specifically as a football team, is it gives us an opportunity to practice in inclement weather. We’ve always had to go to Fleming or Byrd or PH, or Salem. Now we don’t have to do that.”

Lionberger said he’s experienced issues in the past at grass fields around the county that, especially during football season, get heavily churned up to the point of becoming unplayable. An artificial turf field provides a dependable playing surface for around 10 years longer.

You don’t have to restrict what you’re doing on the field because you’ve got to let it heal and things like that, so the usage of the field can be greatly expanded,” he said. “The Northside community has been waiting for this and looking forward to this for quite a while.”

The football field was named for former coach Jim Hickam in 2008. Hickam coached the Vikings for 32 years, ending in 2005, and during that time Northside won 184 games.